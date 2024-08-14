AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TAILG Vietnam Smart Manufacturing Base Officially Commences Production, Accelerating Global Expansion

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

MY HAO, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TAILG, a leading electric two-wheeler company, has officially commenced production on its 10th global smart manufacturing base in Hung Yen Province, Vietnam. The base spans 40,000 square meters and has an annual production capacity of 350,000 units. With the first batch of “Made in Vietnam” TAILG long-range electric vehicles having rolled off the production line, TAILG will use its Vietnam base as a hub to expand operations across Southeast Asia and accelerate its global expansion.

Vietnam Base to Lead the Way in Global Expansion Drive

As global electrification speeds up, electric vehicle demand drives trade growth. In 2023, TAILG advanced its globalization strategy, targeting Southeast Asia with Vietnam and Indonesia as key benchmark markets.

On August 12, TAILG Vietnam Smart Manufacturing Base successfully began production. Local government officials from Hung Yen Province attached great importance to the event and attended upon invitation. They expressed strong support for TAILG’s development in Vietnam.

New Milestone in Globalization: TAILG Vietnam Smart Manufacturing Base Officially Begins Production

Pham Xuan Khoa, Section Chief of the Investment Department at the Hung Yen Industrial Zone Management Committee, along with senior leaders of TAILG Group, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the base. Over 300 strategic dealer partners and supply chain partners were present to witness the event.

Currently, the electrification rate of two-wheelers in Vietnam is only 9%. With the support of policies such as “motorcycle restrictions” and “fuel to electricity” transition, it is expected that value of the electric two-wheeler market in Vietnam will exceed 8 billion US dollars by 2025.

Sun Muchai, Senior Vice President of TAILG Group, stated that as a strategic partner of the UN Environment Programme in e-mobility and the Belt and Road Initiative, TAILG has been collaborating with the UNEP to promote e-mobility projects across multiple countries and regions. In 2022, TAILG successfully launched a project in Vietnam.

My Hao’s favorable location, convenient transportation, and well-developed industrial park make it an ideal choice for our expansion in Vietnam and lay a crucial foundation for our presence in Southeast Asia,” said Sun.

Chen Yingsheng, Vice President of TAILG Group and President of the Overseas Division, also stated that TAILG will develop a localized and empowering marketing model in Vietnam to drive comprehensive growth in Southeast Asia, especially in the Vietnamese market, and to advance the vision of creating another TAILG overseas.

The 10th Global Factory Commences Production

As the pioneer of long-range electric two-wheelers in the world, TAILG has over 20 years of experience in e-mobility. TAILG has obtained more than 1,000 national patents and has participated in the formulation of industry standards many times.

As TAILG’s 10th R&D and manufacturing base in the world, the base in Vietnam covers an area of 40,000 square meters. It integrates technology research and development, intelligent manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service, with an annual design capacity of 350,000 vehicles. It provides local consumers and distribution partners with stable quality assurance and comprehensive after-sales service.

TAILG’s 10th global factory drives Vietnam to become a benchmark through localization, aiming for global success!

After production begins, TAILG will collaborate with channel partners and industry players to focus on long-range electric vehicles and drive the dynamic growth of Vietnam’s electric two-wheeler market.

Xiao Tianbao, Director of the Vietnam Division of TAILG’s Overseas Business, announced a three-year strategic plan and signed cooperation agreements with the first batch of strategic clients.

The plan aims to create a win-win platform through a “5+N” empowerment system and strategic support across four key dimensions: branding, products, manufacturing, and channels.

As the UN e-mobility partner, TAILG will continue to provide high-quality products and services to the Vietnam and Southeast Asia markets. It will also actively promote public welfare projects, bringing China’s experience and achievements in clean energy transportation to the country.

About TAILG

TAILG Group was established in Shenzhen, China in 2003. TAILG has evolved into a diversified corporation integrating the R&D, production, sales, sharing, and charging & battery swapping of electric two and three-wheelers with comprehensive industry chains. It has established 10 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases worldwide, with an annual production capacity exceeding 15 million units, more than 35,000 stores worldwide and selling to more than 90 countries and regions, enjoying widespread popularity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tailg-vietnam-smart-manufacturing-base-officially-commences-production-accelerating-global-expansion-302222378.html

SOURCE TAILG

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

