HERA 2024 Celebrates Global Participation and Diverse Applicants in Its Seventh Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA), in its seventh successful year, is proud to announce an unprecedented level of participation from a diverse array of entities, including listed companies, NGOs, and government departments. This year’s applications span across Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Russia, and Singapore, showcasing the global reach and recognition of HERA in the field of ESG disclosure.

The overwhelming response from such a wide geographical and sectoral spectrum highlights the growing importance of ESG practices worldwide and HERA’s pivotal role in promoting transparency and sustainability in business operations. The variety of applicants underscores the universal relevance of ESG issues and HERA’s effectiveness in encouraging diverse organizations to adopt and enhance their sustainability reporting.

“We are thrilled to see HERA growing stronger each year, attracting entries not just from Hong Kong but also from international markets. This broad-based participation reflects the increasing global emphasis on sustainable practices and HERA’s commitment to recognizing excellence in ESG reporting,” said Tony Wong, Director of HERA.

In addition to celebrating the entries from a wide range of sectors and regions, HERA is pleased to continue its collaboration with GRESB, a global ESG benchmark for real assets. This partnership encourages companies participating in GRESB to also gain recognition through HERA, further aligning global sustainability efforts across industries.

The winners of the HERA 2024 awards will be announced at the upcoming HERA Forum, scheduled to take place on 14 October, 2024. The forum will feature insights from industry leaders and discussions on the latest trends in ESG reporting, further solidifying the role of HERA as a cornerstone event in the sustainability calendar.

For more information on the HERA 2024 awards and details about the upcoming forum, please visit HERA Website.

About HERA

The Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) is dedicated to recognizing excellence in ESG disclosures, helping companies build trust among their stakeholders. Organized by the registered non-profit organization, Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards Limited, HERA represents the most prestigious form of recognition for corporate sustainability in the region. HERA is the first ESG award worldwide to receive a special nomination from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) ISAR Honours, highlighting its global significance and credibility in promoting transparency and accountability in sustainability practices. For more information and to apply, please visit our official website at https://hkesgawards.com/.

About Alaya Consulting

Alaya Consulting is a leading ESG consultancy renowned for its pioneering achievements in the field. We specialize in a comprehensive range of ESG services including advisory, climate-related disclosure, assurance, ratings upgrade, and GRI Certified Training. As the esteemed ESG partner of the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA), we are committed to enhancing sustainability practices across Asia. Alaya Consulting stands out as the first ESG Advisory in Asia to not only receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for our carbon reduction targets but also successfully meet our initial target. Building on this achievement, we have set and committed to a second SBTi-approved target.

