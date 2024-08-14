Canstar recognises moomoo’s ‘outstanding value’

Australia’s value-first platform is a leading choice for casual, active investors

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo has been awarded Outstanding Value for Active Investors and Outstanding Value for Casual Investors by Australia’s leading financial comparison site, Canstar, at its 2024 Online Share Trading Platform Awards.

Canstar recognises trading platforms with its Star Ratings and Awards. In 2024 these were determined following a sophisticated method of comparing pricing and features of 26 service providers and 36 products.

Moomoo was recognised for it digital capabilities, including its user-friendly, feature-rich platform, earning top 5-star ratings from Canstar in the casual and active investor categories. In addition to moomoo’s other awards and recognition, Canstar’s accolades reaffirms the platform’s leading position as an online Australian broker.

“Moomoo offers an outstanding value platform with some of the lowest cost options available for people looking to invest in ASX shares, with CHESS-sponsored trades from as low as $3,” said CANSTAR group manager of research, ratings and product data Joshua Sales.

With highly competitive rates and fees that set it apart from other market players, moomoo has been embraced by Aussies as a preferred platform when seeking value-for-money brokerage services.

To cater to the diverse needs of investors, moomoo provides Australian users with free access to professional-level trading features, including more than 100 technical indicators and a variety of patented charting tools. This accessible, visual information helps users to make better informed investing decisions.

“We’re thrilled to receive these two prestigious awards from Canstar, which is a testament to moomoo’s commitment to provide investors with the best online trading experience possible,” said moomoo Australia chief commercial officer Michael McCarthy.

Moomoo has been growing steadily since it entered the Australian market, becoming a go-to platform for Aussies looking to unlock opportunities on the ASX and beyond. The platform provides users with one-stop access to more than 22,000 shares, exchange traded funds and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets.

About moomoo

Moomoo’s mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients’ experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

