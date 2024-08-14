AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Canstar recognises moomoo’s ‘outstanding value’

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

Australia’s value-first platform is a leading choice for casual, active investors

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo has been awarded Outstanding Value for Active Investors and Outstanding Value for Casual Investors by Australia’s leading financial comparison site, Canstar, at its 2024 Online Share Trading Platform Awards.

Canstar recognises trading platforms with its Star Ratings and Awards. In 2024 these were determined following a sophisticated method of comparing pricing and features of 26 service providers and 36 products.

Moomoo was recognised for it digital capabilities, including its user-friendly, feature-rich platform, earning top 5-star ratings from Canstar in the casual and active investor categories. In addition to moomoo’s other awards and recognition, Canstar’s accolades reaffirms the platform’s leading position as an online Australian broker.

Moomoo has been awarded Outstanding Value for Active Investors and Outstanding Value for Casual Investors by Australia's leading financial comparison site, Canstar.

“Moomoo offers an outstanding value platform with some of the lowest cost options available for people looking to invest in ASX shares, with CHESS-sponsored trades from as low as $3,” said CANSTAR group manager of research, ratings and product data Joshua Sales.

With highly competitive rates and fees that set it apart from other market players, moomoo has been embraced by Aussies as a preferred platform when seeking value-for-money brokerage services.

To cater to the diverse needs of investors, moomoo provides Australian users with free access to professional-level trading features, including more than 100 technical indicators and a variety of patented charting tools. This accessible, visual information helps users to make better informed investing decisions.

“We’re thrilled to receive these two prestigious awards from Canstar, which is a testament to moomoo’s commitment to provide investors with the best online trading experience possible,” said moomoo Australia chief commercial officer Michael McCarthy.

Moomoo has been growing steadily since it entered the Australian market, becoming a go-to platform for Aussies looking to unlock opportunities on the ASX and beyond. The platform provides users with one-stop access to more than 22,000 shares, exchange traded funds and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets.

About moomoo

Moomoo’s mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients’ experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/canstar-recognises-moomoos-outstanding-value-302221954.html

SOURCE moomoo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.