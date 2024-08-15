AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Commends Organizations Building a Better Future with the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is excited to announce the recipients of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from Europe. This prestigious accolade celebrates visionary companies that have shown exceptional innovation, advanced technologies, and transformative strategies to tackle global challenges, including climate change, decarbonization, waste reduction, and the consumption of non-renewable resources. Through their dedicated efforts, these companies are setting new standards for responsible business practices and demonstrating the powerful impact that sustainable growth can achieve.

“The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition signifies a commitment that extends beyond traditional CSR and ESG initiatives. It reflects the profound impact these companies and their leadership teams have on steering both their organizations and the world toward a sustainable future. Congratulations to the winners for their commitment to sustainable development and for generating opportunities that benefit all stakeholders,” said Aroop Zutshi, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The award selection process is a multifaceted 8-step journey, involving an in-depth analysis of nominees’ innovations and their industry impact. Performance indicators such as growth excellence, alignment with global ‘innovating to zero’ priorities, customer value chain optimization, and technological advancements form the foundation of the selection criteria. The chosen companies represent the pinnacle of Enlightened Growth Leadership.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates the exceptional recipients of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from Europe. These leading organizations will be honored for their outstanding achievements at the banquet, organized in association with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP), in Barcelona later this year. Their significant accomplishments represent a perfect fusion of business success with a profound dedication to the advancement of global sustainability and social responsibility.

Recipients:

Picanol
PGNiG S.A.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG)
Progroup AG
PROSUS
RWE
Sagemcom
Sartorius AG
Serco Group plc
SESA ONE
Sika AG
Sinch
Smith+Nephew
Snam SPA
SOL Spa
Spotify AB
Stellantis NV
STMicroelectronics
Syensqo
Tecan Group Ltd.
Teleperformance
Tietoevry
UNIMOT SA
Uniper SE
VERBUND AG
ZEG
zooplus SE

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam
Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com 

