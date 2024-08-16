J.S. Held Celebrates Global Construction Claims and Disputes Expert Recognition

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces the recognition of its construction advisory experts in the Who’s Who Legal (WWL): Construction 2024 guide. This acknowledgment underscores J.S. Held’s position as a leader in providing expert advisory services for complex construction projects, claims, and disputes globally.

WWL: Construction offers in-depth analysis of the world’s elite construction lawyers and experts, as well as Future Leaders in the field. J.S. Held’s recognized experts have been selected for their outstanding experience and expertise in resolving complex multi-jurisdictional construction disputes through litigation, mediation, and arbitration.

J.S. Held’s Global Construction Advisory practice provides technical, financial, and strategic expertise to clients involved in engineering and construction projects and disputes, including delay, quantum, and standard of care.

The expanded leadership team, structured to advise clients globally, includes:

Mark Cohen, a 33-year expert in dispute resolution, project advisory, claims analysis, and risk management spanning a wide range of domestic and international projects. Cohen, recognized as “excellent on the stand, thanks to his careful preparation and expert knowledge,” commented on the team’s recognition:

“We are honored to have so many of our experts acknowledged in Who’s Who Legal: Construction 2024. This recognition reflects the depth of expertise and commitment to excellence across our global team. I’m particularly proud of how our experts are consistently described as ‘excellent on the stand, thanks to careful preparation and expert knowledge.’ This speaks to the high standards we maintain across all regions.”

North America Lead – Wiley Wright, who has over 40 years of experience specializing in forensic accounting and analyzing economic damages focusing on construction, government contracts, and environmental remediations and allocations. Wright, known as “excellent reputation in construction and government contracts claims” and “high-quality work”, shares some of the acknowledgments for his team:

“I’m proud of our North American team’s recognition in Who’s Who Legal. Our experts are commended for being ‘extremely experienced’ and ‘excellent testifiers.’ It’s particularly gratifying to see our Future Leaders acknowledged for their ‘great attention to detail’ and ‘impressive communication and analytical skills.’ This demonstrates the strength of both our current expertise and the promising talent we’re developing for the future.”

Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia Lead – Gary Kitt, who is a highly experienced Chartered Quantity Surveyor, Chartered Builder, Chartered Arbitrator, and FIDIC certified Adjudicator with over 40 years of experience in building and engineering projects worldwide. Kitt, whose “wealth of experience and reputation in the UK construction claims market is second to none,” highlights some of the recognitions for his team:

“The acknowledgments our EMEA team has received underscore their exceptional capabilities. Our UK-based experts are praised for their ‘wealth of experience’ and ‘reputation in the UK construction claims market.’ We have team members recognized for their ability to ‘simplify the dark art of delay analysis into straightforward prose,’ and others noted as being ‘very bright, motivated, and one of the best.’ Some possess a ‘deep understanding of the technical details in disruption analysis,’ while others are commended for being ‘regularly appointed quantum experts with vast experience’ and ‘top-notch report writing skills.’ We’re also recognized for our ability to ‘respond well to questions and provide clear information to tribunals,’ ‘grasp details while summarizing key issues succinctly,’ and for being ‘strong and commercially minded practitioners.’ Our Future Leaders are noted for their ability to ‘explain complex quantum matters clearly and concisely’ and for being ‘exceptionally diligent’ and ‘incredibly professional and conscientious.’ This range of skills exemplifies our commitment to excellence across all aspects of construction advisory services.”

Spain and Latin America Lead – Enrique Abiega, who combines experience as an Industrial Engineer and an MBA (Honors) from INSEAD. Enrique has more than 20 years of experience working for employers and contractors in contract and claim management, tendering, and dispute resolution and litigation processes. Abiega, described as “credible and reliable” and having “all the technical capabilities to do an excellent job,” shares acknowledgments for his team:

“I’m proud of the recognition our Spain and Latin America team has received. We have several bilingual experts recognized, all colleagues who started with us in the disputes´ world coming from the execution of projects, and who have grown and developed with us – and more to come¨

Our experts are commended for being ‘credible and reliable’ with ‘all the technical capabilities to do an excellent job.’ We have team members noted for their ‘hands-on’ approach, who ‘work quickly to relay what information is needed to conduct analysis in a short period of time.’ Our Future Leaders are recognized as ‘experts in delay analysis’ who are ‘fantastic at explaining technical construction issues.’ In Latin America, we’re praised for being ‘fantastic professionals’ who bring ‘intimate industry knowledge and a good understanding of strategic needs.’ This reflects our commitment to providing top-tier services to our clients across this diverse region.”

J.S. Held’s Construction Advisory team comprises nearly 200 professionals serving clients across six continents, in more than 15 languages. J.S. Held’s experts support clients in resolving challenging issues that arise in engineering and construction projects through all forms of dispute resolution. The firm has an unwavering commitment to delivering clear, defensible analysis and testimony addressing the issues at hand. The team has significant experience providing expert witness testimony and is known for its “teaching” – as opposed to “telling” – approach. Rather than only providing a judge, jury, or tribunal with an opinion, J.S. Held experts communicate key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner. From discovery to decision, J.S. Held provides the requisite knowledge and insight needed to offer the right expertise on complex construction matters.

Jonathon Held, Chief Executive Officer at J.S. Held, commented, ” This recognition by Who’s Who Legal underscores our commitment to delivering expertise and innovative solutions in the complex world of construction advisory. It reflects not just the individual excellence of our experts, but our collective dedication to transforming the industry through precise analysis, reliable insights, and unwavering integrity.”

