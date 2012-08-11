Matrixport CEO John Attended the Foresight 2024 Summit and Stated Matrixport will Continue to Embrace Compliance while Providing Professional Assets Management Services

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport CEO John Ge attended the Foresight 2024 Summit and shared his insights on market and compliance during a panel discussion on August 11, 2024. According to John, regulatory compliance is the main theme across the crypto industry. Matrixport will continue to embrace compliance while providing professional assets management services to more users.

The FORESIGHT 2024 Summit was co-hosted by Foresight Ventures, Foresight News, and The Block. The event was held in Hong Kong from August 11 to 12, bringing together government officials, industrial leaders, traditional institution managers, top VC investors, and representatives from popular projects to discuss a new chapter of Web3 development in Asia and the world.

As a special guest, John Ge shared his opinions with other guests on “Hong Kong’s Crypto Renaissance: Unlocking New Growth Frontiers”. According to John, “Due to relatively weak fundamentals of the Asian economy, the crypto industry did not see a bullish sentiment albeit relatively high prices in this crypto cycle. New users and participation in assets management have remained low. In the past, many non-traditional crypto investors would consider participating in crypto assets management. This trend has lost its momentum since a ‘black swan’ swept through the crypto industry, and risk assets investment became mainstream. This is obviously not conducive to the industry. With crypto ETFs being approved and enhanced compliance of some crypto assets, cross-border assets management experienced a rebound, sending encouraging signals to the industry.”

John Ge also shared his views on crypto industry regulation from a professional assets manager’s perspective. He said, “The core competency of an assets manager lies in performance and business development. The current trend of crypto assets management resembles the pattern of precious metals. With BTC, ETH, and SOL dominating the market, diverse investments like diversification in stocks in traditional finance are complicated in the crypto space. In the meantime, due to the nature of crypto assets, most new users are targeting high earnings by timing selection. But here at Matrixport, we are dedicated to securing rational earnings for our users and ensuring that they will not fall back into poverty amid market volatility. We are seeking certainty in an uncertain world. As the whole crypto market is increasingly regulated, more and more traditional finance users will enter the crypto market looking for diversified investment opportunities. They are highly sensitive to security and compliance, which brings potential new users to Matrixport as we are actively embracing compliance. Matrixport will continue to embrace compliance while providing professional assets management services to more users.”

About Matrixport

Established in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading hub for all-in-one crypto financial services. We are committed to building an entry-grade ecosystem for the crypto space, by providing every user with a personalized super account that integrates crypto assets trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. Through our diverse products and services, we empower users to achieve sustainable earnings from their crypto investments. For more information, visit https://www.matrixport.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/matrixport-ceo-john-attended-the-foresight-2024-summit-and-stated-matrixport-will-continue-to-embrace-compliance-while-providing-professional-assets-management-services-302223490.html

SOURCE Matrixport