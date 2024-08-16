Trip.com Group Unveils Asia Live Streaming Centre in Bangkok to Showcase Thailand’s Tourism Offerings

• New Live Streaming Hub Taps into Thailand’s Thriving Livestream Ecosystem, Elevating Comprehensive Marketing Solutions for Partners

BANGKOK, Thailand, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, today unveiled its Asia Live Streaming Centre in the company’s Bangkok office. The opening event was hosted with the participation of representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and business partners. The new livestreaming centre will facilitate daily content to showcase Thailand’s tourism offerings.

The launch of the Asia Live Streaming Centre marks a significant expansion of the Group’s content marketing strategies. It aims to bring the best travel inspiration and deals to adventurers via livestreaming, revolutionising the way partners and consumers connect to boost the tourism industry.

“We are pleased to have the Tourism Authority of Thailand and business partners witness this milestone with us today, as we collaborate closely to showcase and offer the best travel experiences for our users,” said Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group. “The new livestreaming centre aims to capitalise on Thailand’s active social media user base and status as a top travel destination in the region. The move has the potential to elevate travel in the Asia region to new heights, as we leverage the power of livestreaming to engage with passionate travellers.”

The Asia Live Streaming Centre will serve as the Group’s regional hub, broadcasting daily content in Thai on the social media channels of Trip.com Thailand in the first phase, and subsequently in English for international audiences. The Group plans to partner with hotels, local attractions and businesses in Thailand to showcase various travel products and deals. The livestream will focus on high-quality products, including the offerings listed on our Trip.Best[1], a ranking list on Trip.com that enables global travellers to select the best experiences a destination has to offer.

The livestreaming content will also increase exposure and provide additional sales channels for our business partners, complementing the Group’s existing marketing initiatives such as mega sales, exclusive collaborations with social influencers in Thailand, food tourism campaigns – all as part of a comprehensive, one-stop marketing solution.

Exciting promotions for Trip.com’s double-digit mega sale campaigns on 9 September, 11 November, and so on will be featured in the livestream. The Group intends to bring the livestream content to its Trip.com sites in the Southeast Asia region, with rollouts targeted for Q1 2025. The long-term goal is to expand this livestreaming initiative to other markets where the format continues to gain traction.

The strategic launch of the new livestreaming hub in Thailand taps into the country’s mature livestreaming ecosystem and abundant travel offerings for content creation, reinforcing Trip.com Group’s position at the forefront of tourism-focused livestreaming. In 2023, the “Super World Trip” livestream series debuted in Thailand and sold over 20,000 hotel room nights. Subsequent livestreams in Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul and Hong Kong also drove significant inbound travel demand. This is part of the Group’s BOSS Live Series, an initiative led by Trip.com Group co-founder and Executive Chairman James Liang to bolster the travel industry in 2020, which emerged not only as a marketing trailblazer in the tourism industry, but also as a source of renewed confidence and hope for an eventual rebound in travel after the pandemic.

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

[1] Trip.Best examines various travel products based a set of criteria: booking volume, thematic focus, travel distance, reviews, and overall product quality. Only the top 1% of products are featured on the Trip.Best lists.

