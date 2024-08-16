AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

LONGi and ABOITIZ Sign Order for the Largest Single 600MW Power Plant Project in the Philippines

PRNewswire August 16, 2024

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, LONGi has signed an order for a 600MW Hi-MO 7 ground power plant project with ABOITIZ POWER, which is also the largest single-unit order in the Philippines! It will strongly support the energy transformation of ABOITIZ, and also make an important contribution to the green and sustainable development of the Philippine energy industry!

ABOITIZ POWER occupies an important market position in both traditional and new energy in the Philippines, and has made the development of new energy industry as one of the group’s future development strategies. At the beginning of the project, both teams carried out many business negotiations and technical exchanges, and had in-depth exchanges from the project requirements, industry perspectives, technical routes, product advantages, etc., and comprehensively demonstrated that supporting the success of the project is the core objective, and the two sides have laid a solid foundation for cooperation.

LONGi took ABOITIZ POWER as a very important customer in the Philippines and LONGi is very pleased to establish partnership with them on this project. As always, LONGi will adhere to its customer-centered approach and continue to bring value beyond expectations to its customers with high-performance, high-efficiency and high-reliability PV products.

The Hi-MO 7 modules signed this time are LONGi’s module products for multi-scenario power plants based on high-efficiency HPDC cell technology, featuring better conversion efficiency, power temperature coefficient, and higher reliability, which can significantly improve power generation gain. At the same time, LONGi’s product life cycle standards also brings users more than expected robust value and income.

LONGi will continue to strengthen its in-depth cooperation with the core players of the new energy industry chain in the Philippines, and use PV technologies and products with more cost advantages to help the Philippines develop its clean energy sector in depth, and fully support the country’s progress towards the goal of sustainable green development.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-and-aboitiz-sign-order-for-the-largest-single-600mw-power-plant-project-in-the-philippines-302224238.html

SOURCE LONGi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.