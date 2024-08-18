AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moomoo users can now track trades, returns with ease using Sharesight

PRNewswire August 19, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo users in Australia can now easily track their investment holdings and reporting through Sharesight to simplify their portfolio management.

After connecting to Sharesight through the moomoo app, users will be able to sync their portfolio holdings and past trades, with future trades automatically imported and visible through Sharesight within a day of completion.

This means moomoo users can track their investment performance, dividends and tax obligations in one place.

“By partnering with Sharesight we take a further step toward our goal of making share trading as accessible as possible for our users. They can now see all their investments in one place, alongside performance and reporting information,” says moomoo Australia chief commercial officer Michael McCarthy.

“Sharesight’s automatic calculations determine our users’ returns and obligations, making tax time much, much easier for them. This kind of simplicity makes a real difference in their investment journey.”

How it works

Sharesight supports a range of asset classes and markets with its automatic tracking service, including stocks and exchange traded funds.

It automatically tracks dividend and distribution income (including franked dividends and dividend reinvestment plans) and takes this into account when calculating investment returns.

Sharesight features advanced performance and tax reporting, including capital gains, brokerage fees and even currency fluctuations when calculating overall returns.

Moomoo users can choose to automatically connect to Sharesight or do so on a manual basis. After joining Sharesight, moomoo users can stop auto-syncing by disconnecting at any time.

About moomoo

Moomoo’s mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients’ experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

About Sharesight

Sharesight is an online portfolio tracker that empowers investors by simplifying complex investment data. With over 400,000 users globally, Sharesight’s aim is to provide institutional-level insights to investors of all levels, from beginners to experienced investors and intermediaries like accountants and financial advisors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/moomoo-users-can-now-track-trades-returns-with-ease-using-sharesight-302224985.html

SOURCE moomoo

