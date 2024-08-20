Jackery to Showcase Latest Portable Power Stations at 4×4 Show Melbourne

Experience the New Explorer 1000 Plus and 600 Plus Firsthand from August 23 to 25, 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Following the successful launch of the Explorer 1000 Plus and Explorer 600 Plus in Australia, Jackery is thrilled to announce its participation in the 4×4 Show Melbourne from August 23 to 25, 2024. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore these latest innovations in portable power solutions firsthand, designed specifically to meet the needs of campers, 4×4 enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers.

The 4×4 Show Melbourne is a premier event for outdoor and off-road enthusiasts, providing an ideal platform for Jackery to display its cutting-edge products. Visitors to the Jackery booth will be able to experience the superior capacity, versatility, and eco-friendly design of the Explorer 1000 Plus and Explorer 600 Plus.

Jackery Explorer 600 Plus offers a compact and powerful solution with 632Wh capacity and 800W output, ideal for outdoor activities. It features AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, and a DC carport for versatile charging, including dual PD fast charging up to 100W. Compatible with Jackery’s solar panels, it supports eco-friendly solar recharging. Weighing under 8kg and equipped with a comfortable handle, it’s easy to carry and includes comprehensive safety features.

The new Explorer 1000 Plus meets more energy needs with 1.26 kWh capacity and 2000W output, expandable to 5 kWh with additional battery packs. The lithium iron phosphate battery offers seven connection options, including sockets, USB-C, USB-A, and 12 volts. It operates quietly at ≤30 decibels and has a lifespan of over 10 years with daily use. As a solar generator, it comes with a 100-watt SolarSaga module and weighs 14.5 kg.

“We are excited to attend the 4×4 Show Melbourne and showcase our latest portable power stations to the community,” said Mavis Lee, Country Sales Director at Jackery Australia. “The Explorer 1000 Plus and 600 Plus power stations are designed to meet the demanding needs of outdoor enthusiasts and off-road adventurers, offering reliable and eco-friendly power solutions.”

Attendees can visit Jackery at Hall 7 during the 4×4 Show in Melbourne to learn how these innovative products can enhance their outdoor experiences. Consumers who purchase any of the Jackery power stations on-site will be entitled to a 10% discount on Jackery solar panels on August 24 and 25.

