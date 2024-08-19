Abracon Introduces All-New Line of MMIC Low Noise Amplifiers from 800 MHz to 10.5 GHz

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, reveals their newest product introduction, MMIC Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs). These innovative amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional performance in critical communication and signal processing applications.

Abracon’s MMIC LNAs are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern RF systems, offering superior noise figure performance, high gain, and high linearity. These features make them ideal for a wide range of applications, including L/S/C/X band radars, phased arrays, satellite communications, VSAT, base stations and more.

MMIC Low Noise Amplifiers from Abracon provide an impressive low noise figure, ensuring high signal-to-noise ratios for improved system performance. With high gain capabilities, these new amplifiers enhance weak signals, making them perfect for long-range communication applications. The compact Quad Flat No-lead (QFN) package ensures space-saving designs, key for modern, high-density electronic systems. These amplifiers support a wide frequency range, making them versatile for various RF applications.

“The introduction of these LNAs positions Abracon to be a holistic RF solutions provider, supporting system-critical components across the entire RF signal chain”, explains Jean-Daniel Wu, Sr. RF Strategy Manager at Abracon. “The new MMIC Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) are perfect for receivers amplifying weak signals and enhancing sensitivity in modern Radar systems, phased arrays, satellite communications, instrumentation and telecom applications.”

For more information on Abracon’s MMIC Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs), click here. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow’s Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers’ time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

SOURCE Abracon