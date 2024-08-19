The Apurva Kempinski Bali Announced as the First GSTC-Certified Hotel in Indonesia

The five-star resort sets a new benchmark in Indonesia’s luxury hospitality industry, acknowledged for upholding international benchmarks in environmental, social, cultural and governance aspects.

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In pursuit of their commitment to sustainable growth, The Apurva Kempinski Bali proudly announces its groundbreaking achievement of Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Certification, making it the first hotel in Indonesia to obtain this recognition. The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) is an internationally acclaimed independent organisation promoting best practices in sustainable tourism. By providing guidance for rigorous standards in the travel and tourism sectors, GSTC certification aims to support the four pillars: Sustainable Management, Social Impact, Cultural and Community Preservation, and Environmental Stewardship.

Sustainability has been the core of The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s brand strategy roadmap, encompassing all aspects of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 17. The GSTC certification signifies the resort’s commitment to sustainable growth to measure, enhance, and communicate its commitment to sustainable practices. The rigorous audit by the GSTC’s appointed certification body, Control Union, highlighted the key criteria:

Effective Sustainability Management: The resort integrates sustainable principles into its operation through policies and procedures that adhere to ethical business within the organisation and external stakeholders. In addition, the resort has a dedicated ESG team that continuously monitors and improves sustainable initiatives.

Maximise Social and Economic Benefits for the Local Community: Deeply committed to fostering local employment, the resort has achieved a significant target of 21,7% local hires from the surrounding communities by December 2023. Additionally, the resort’s commitment to nurturing a more sustainable economy is evident in its Sustainable Agriculture programme in partnership with Samsara Living Museum. This program educates local farmers in eco-farming techniques, aiming to produce kitchen supplies that meet the 5-star standards required by the hotel and opening doors for local farmers to provide directly to the hotel, eliminating the involvement of the middlemen. To further support community development, the resort also collaborates with educational institutions like the Bali Culinary Pastry School and Politeknik Negri Bali to provide training opportunities and strive for the economic growth and sustainability of the local community.

Maximise Benefits to Cultural Heritage: The resort is a living theatre where guests experience the power of Indonesian culture showcased by every performer and every member of staff, and a marvellous backdrop of art and architecture. Ultimately, the culture preservation is highlighted through the resort’s annual campaign, focusing on collaborating with partners across disciplines to curate unique guest experiences while integrating Indonesia’s culture, tradition, and heritage.

Maximise Benefits to Environment and Minimise Negative Impacts: Committed to reducing its environmental footprint, the resort employs a science-based approach, encompassing a range of initiatives such as Hydroponic Rooftop Garden, Waste Management, Sustainable Weddings, and Electric Vehicle Experience. To further emphasise its dedication to climate neutrality, the resort partnered with Eco-Tourism Bali to launch the mangrove planting programme, beginning with the planting of 1,000 seeds.

“At our resort, we continually strive to innovate and find new ways to drive sustainability forward in the hospitality industry. It is truly an honour for us to be the first hotel in Indonesia to receive the prestigious GSTC certification.” Shared General Manager, Vincent Guironnet. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment, not only to providing unparalleled luxury experiences but also to leading the charge in sustainable tourism practices. We remain dedicated to creating impactful change while delivering exceptional experiences to our guests, and shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali: Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments, to the spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. kempinski.com/bali

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 82 hotels and residences in 35 countries and currently has more than 28 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

