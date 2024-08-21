KryptoGO Wins at ZK Hack, Heads to Japan for WebX with Two Co-Hosted Events

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KryptoGO, a leading Web3 infrastructure platform, has once again proven its innovative strength at ZK Hack Montreal by addressing the critical challenge of data integrity in IoT devices using advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology with project “drinKZ”. By integrating Apple’s App Attest with ZK proofs, KryptoGO’s solution allows individuals to maintain control over their data, ensuring it is authentic and has not been tampered with, which is especially crucial in scenarios where data integrity is paramount, such as legal or compliance contexts.

This success follows earlier achievements at ETHDenver and ETHTaipei, where KryptoGO introduced a seamless Web2-to-Web3 transition with email-based wallet authentication through “Email2Ether”, simplifying user access while maintaining high security. Additionally, their research into Account Abstraction (AA) has streamlined DeFi interactions, maximizing idle fund profitability without requiring complex user actions in their project “Kage”.

Building on this momentum, KryptoGO is set to make an impact at two major events in Tokyo, Japan. The team will first participate in ETH Tokyo, further expanding their influence in the Asian market and showcasing their latest blockchain innovations.

Following ETH Tokyo, KryptoGO will attend WEBX 2024 in Tokyo from August 28-29, one of Asia’s most influential Web3 technology conferences. During this event, KryptoGO will co-host two exciting side events: AI Nexus Night and Tokyo Crypto Confidential.

AI Nexus Night: Exploring the Convergence of Web3, AI, and Security

Set against the iconic backdrop of Tokyo Tower, AI Nexus Night will bring together thought leaders in the Web3, AI, and security domains. Organized in collaboration with partners KEKKAI and Terp Layer, this event will feature meaningful discussions on the convergence of Web3 and AI, potential collaborations, and insights into the latest trends at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity. The event will begin at 18:00 with networking, followed by partner introductions and discussions on the critical role of security and user experience in these emerging technologies.

Kordan Ou, CEO of KryptoGO, shared his excitement: “Our ongoing global success highlights KryptoGO’s vital role in the Web3 ecosystem. We’re eager to bring our innovations to ETH Tokyo and WEBX 2024, particularly through hosting AI Nexus Night. This event is a fantastic opportunity for industry leaders to explore the transformative potential of combining Web3, AI, and advanced security measures.”

Tokyo Crypto Confidential: Deepening Blockchain Partnerships in the Japan Market

In addition to AI Nexus Night, KryptoGO is co-hosting “Tokyo Crypto Confidential” with NERO Chain, BSOS, Isle Finance, L2IV, and O-DE Capital. This invite-only event, limited to 50 participants, will be held at the renowned Tokyo Confidential bar in Azabu Juban. Focused on “Making it meaningful with Blockchain & Partnerships,” the evening will provide an intimate setting for high-level networking, knowledge sharing, and discussions on the future of blockchain collaborations. This event also represents KryptoGO’s strong desire to expand into the Japan market, inviting local partners to connect and explore potential collaborations. The event will start at 18:00 with a welcome session, followed by multiple talk sessions and networking opportunities that extend into the night.

Kordan added, “These Tokyo events mark a significant step in KryptoGO’s global expansion strategy, particularly in the Japan market. By uniting diverse minds across blockchain and AI, we’re not just showcasing our innovations – we’re fostering the collaborations that will drive the future of Web3 and solidifying our presence in Japan.”

For more information about KryptoGO, or to register for AI Nexus Night and Tokyo Crypto Confidential, please visit https://www.kryptogo.com/events . Join us in Tokyo as we continue to push the boundaries of Web3 innovation and explore the exciting possibilities at the confluence of blockchain, AI, security, and the Japan market.

About KryptoGO

KryptoGO is a leading Web3 infrastructure platform backed by National Development Fund and certified with ISO 27001/27701, emphasizing compliance and security. We provide compliant DeFi wallet solutions for global financial institutions and businesses looking to offer cryptocurrency services, with a strong focus on safety, user experience, and regulatory adherence.

