AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Segway-Ninebot e-Motorbike Series Lands in Australia

PRNewswire August 21, 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —

Sydney, Australia, 19 August, 2024:

Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in micro-mobility solutions is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated e-Motorbike range will land in Australia today. The lineup includes three innovative models, the flagship E300SE, E125S, and E110S. Arriving today, Monday 19th of August in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT, and from Monday 9th Sept in West Australia and Queensland. All models will be sold through authorised Segway-Ninebot dealers across Australia**.

Segway-Ninebot is at the forefront of the electric evolution in transportation and innovation whilst putting the fun back into the ride. This range will bring to Australian commuters a high-quality, high-tech and eco-friendly solution to their commute, offering the latest in smart connectivity with Segway-Ninebot app integration, state-of-the-art motor design and safety features along with Smart Battery Management.

Introducing More Colour Choices and Accessories

For riders looking to personalise their e-Motorbike, Segway-Ninebot has partnered with global car styling experts WrapStyle to offer high-quality vinyl decals for customisation. These decals are fade-resistant, waterproof, and available at an RRP of $295 (dealer applied) and come in colours such as Aluminum Silver, Chili Red, Brass, Mint Matte, and Taxi yellow.

Additionally, customers can also enhance their e-Motorbike with a range of premium accessories, designed to add functionality, style, and convenience to their riding experience. The available accessories include:

  • 28L Topcase – $295
  • Rear Rack – $195
  • Mobile Phone Holder – $55
  • Backrest – $125
  • Windshield – $345
  • Dual Battery Charging Cable – $145
  • Waterproof cover – $145

Introductory offer pricing of the e-Motorbike range is: E300SE $8,990, E125S $6,990 and E110S $4,990, all pricing is ride away and includes on-road costs. All three e-Motorbikes are learner and provisional rider approved. For more information see here. Please see here for product assets and images for the e-Motorbike range and additional assets with the accessories and Wrapstyle images here.

About Segway-Ninebot

With the mission of “simplifying the movement of people and things while making life more convenient and interesting,” the global tech company Segway-Ninebot has been deeply involved in the field of service robots and intelligent short-term transportation. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot continuously develops and improves its products to respond to new micro-mobility solutions in big cities around the globe. For more information, please visit au.segway.com.

Instagram:@Segwayninebotaus
Facebook:Segway Ninebot Australia
YouTube:@Segway_Ninebot_Australia
TikTok:@segwayninebotaus

++++

The e-Motorbike range is available to purchase** at these premium dealer locations:

New South Wales:

  • Cyclecraft, Bondi
  • Scooteria, Stanmore
  • Scooter Central, Brookvale
  • MotoCity, Wollongong
  • Central Coast Motorcycles, West Gosford
  • Segway-Ninebot Store – Parramatta

Victoria:

  • Moto Sparta, Fiztroy North

South Australia:

  • Scootaround, Fulham
  • Chargd Electric Motion, Campbelltown

Queensland:

  • Segway-Ninebot Store, Robina
  • Segway-Ninebot, Townsville
  • e-move bikes, Noosaville
  • iScoot, Underwood

West Australia:

  • Ace Scooters, Balcatta
  • Scooter Shop, Freemantle

Australian Capital Territory:

  • Motorini, Phillip

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/segway-ninebot-e-motorbike-series-lands-in-australia-302227250.html

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot APAC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.