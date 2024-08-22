AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • conservation

Recall Program for Continental ProContact GX AO Car Tyres in the Dimension 255/35 R19 96H XL

PRNewswire August 22, 2024
  • 883 replacement tyres are subject to the product recall in Australia
  • Affected tyres will be replaced at no charge
  • Continental has not received reports of accidents or injuries, however loss of vehicle control could occur with these tyres

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Continental today announced a recall program involving 883 replacement passenger car tyres brought into and sold in the Australian market between November 2023 and August 2024.

The recall program was proactively initiated by Continental after its market observation program had shown an increase in warranty complaints connected to this specific tyre. Analysis has shown that the affected tyres may develop a belt edge separation. With continued use, the tyres could experience a partial or full tread/belt loss. This could result in a loss of vehicle control as a safety concern.

Continental has not received any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this tyre or from this condition. All tyres that are the subject of the recall program will be replaced free of charge.

Continental has already notified the relevant national authorities and is in close contact with dealers about the organisation and implementation of the recall program.

Consumers seeking more information, including instructions for identifying affected tyres as well as obtaining replacement tyres are asked to call Continental’s hotline [1800 316 372] or visit the website [www.continental-tires.com/au/en/b2c/news].

The tyres can be identified by the product marketing line, size, and Department of Transportation (DOT) codes. Subject tyres covered by the recall program can be identified as follows:

Product marketing line:                                   Continental ProContact GX AO     
Size:                                                                255/35 R19 96H XL
DOT Serial Number:                                       CP32 WMC9
Weeks: (last four digits of DOT Number):       All

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

Tyre solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental has been delivering top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental’s tire division employs more than 56,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

Website                                           www.continental-tyres.com
Press portal                                    www.continental.com/press-tyres
Media center                                  continental.com/media-center 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/recall-program-for-continental-procontact-gx-ao-car-tyres-in-the-dimension-25535-r19-96h-xl-302227282.html

SOURCE Continental Tyres of Australia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.