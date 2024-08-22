AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Xenith IG Appoints Noah Drake as Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire August 22, 2024

Award-winning business leader, Noah Drake, brings extensive experience from the critical network infrastructure and telco landscape to Xenith IG, strategically positioning the company for further growth

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Xenith Infrastructure Group (Xenith IG), a leader in critical network infrastructure provider serving hyperscalers, data centre operators, carriers, and enterprise clients throughout Asia Pacific (APAC), is excited to announce the appointment of Noah Drake as its Chief Executive Officer.

Noah, who has over a decade of experience in leading organisations in the telecommunications and critical network infrastructure industries, previously served as the President and Managing Director, Americas of Telstra International, where he was instrumental in developing high-performing teams across technical, sales, and operational functions, as well as scaling growth. At the Pacific Telecommunication Council (PTC) Annual Conference 2024, Noah was conferred PTC’s “Outstanding Young Leader Award”. He was also named in the Colorado Titan 100 Top Business Leaders – a programme that recognises the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives – for his recent work.

Prior to joining Telstra, Noah was Vice President of Product Management at Zayo Group, a critical network infrastructure company based in Colorado, USA, where he was responsible for the Fibre and Infrastructure portfolio of services. With Zayo Group, Noah also served as Senior Director of Global Reach where he was tasked with launching the company’s new market expansion team. With a proven track record of leadership, strategic planning, and operational excellence, Noah is poised to lead Xenith IG into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Noah Drake to our team,” said Bill Cook, Executive Chairman of Xenith IG. “His focus on performance and delivery, demonstrated success in leading organisations to achieve their strategic goals, and deep understanding of the critical network infrastructure and telecommunications landscape make him an ideal fit to guide Xenith IG toward its next chapter. We are confident that Noah’s vision and commitment to innovation will further solidify Xenith IG’s position as a leader in the industry.”

In his new role, Noah will focus on expanding Xenith IG’s offerings, enhancing customer experience, and fostering a collaborative culture that seeks to put people first. Noah’s strategic vision aligns closely with the company’s mission to push the boundaries of innovation, scalability, reliability and flexibility, and set new standards in unparalleled connectivity.

“I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Xenith IG,” said Noah Drake. “In a short period of time, this company has built a remarkable reputation for innovation and excellence in APAC, and I am thrilled to work with the talented team here to build on our successes and explore new opportunities. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”

This announcement comes at a pivotal time as Xenith IG strategically positions itself for future growth in an ever-evolving market.

XIG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Xenith IG Singapore Pte Ltd)

About Xenith IG

Xenith IG brings robust, critical network infrastructure to companies operating in APAC.

With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure, Xenith IG connect data centres, cable landing stations and other key network interconnection points with the newest, state-of-the-art dark fibre optic cables. Xenith IG’s critical infrastructure assets are robust, underground, company-owned and operated, and capable of being quickly commissioned to bring customer’s operations online in days, not weeks or months. The Xenith IG executive team has the deep, proven expertise required to meet the challenges posed by the complex connectivity landscape in some of the largest and densest data centre markets in the world.

www.xenithig.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xenith-ig-appoints-noah-drake-as-chief-executive-officer-302227404.html

SOURCE Xenith IG Singapore Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.