LG REVEALS EXPANDED WASHER LINEUP WITH NEW CATEGORY FOR ENHANCED CAPACITY AT IFA 2024

New Comprehensive Laundry Solution Meets Diverse Space and Customer Needs, Offering Powerful Washing Capabilities and User-Friendly Convenience Features

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its latest washer at IFA 2024. The new model boasts the company’s state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) 2.0 technology and Pet Care cycle features, delivering an effective washing performance with a larger and more efficient capacity.

Leveraging the company’s advanced low-vibration technology, LG presents its first washer in the 25-inch category, offering the convenience of larger washing loads with an increased drum capacity of up to 16 kilograms.[1] In addition to the increased capacity, the new washer the integrates a cutting-edge AI technology that enhances the washer’s performance.

At the core of the new washer’s performance is the AI DD 2.0, which utilizes deep learning technology to automatically detect the load weight, fabric softness and soil level of the garments. The washer then uses 6Motion™ technology to select the optimal washing pattern, reducing fabric damage by 10 percent to help clothing last longer.[2] What’s more, pet owners can take advantage of the Pet Care cycle feature, which offers high-temperature washing up to 60 degrees Celsius and four warm water rinse cycles, effectively removing 99 percent of pet odors.[3]

Furthermore, LG’s new washer streamlines the laundry experience with enhanced performance technology and convenience features. Thanks to TurboWash™ 360, washing cycles can be reduced to just 39 minutes, while ezDispense™ technology simplifies the process by determining the necessary amount of detergent for a load. The washer offers a total of up to 39 washing cycles[4] and automatically remembers the most frequently used cycles and features to minimize the time spent on setting selection. Users can also access the Cycle List Edit option to customize their preferences based on habits.

The washer employs LG’s renowned Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, the company’s advanced core component technology, to deliver a quiet performance and enhanced durability.

“We are delighted to showcase our new washer and demonstrate how the company’s technologies simplify the washing process with expanded capacity and tailored features,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to introduce advanced AI-based home appliance solutions that meet the needs of diverse spaces and lifestyles, providing enhanced benefits to make daily life more convenient for all.”

Visitors to IFA 2024 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the latest washer, at the company’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) from September 6-10.

[1] The washer’s drum capacity is 16 kilograms for the model F0Z9DFP25; actual drum capacity may vary by model.

[2] Tested by LG Internal Lab, the AI Wash cycle in the new washer compared 3 kilograms of mixed clothes to the Cotton Cycle of the conventional LG washer. Results may differ depending on clothing and environment.

[3] Tested by Intertek in February 2024, the Pet Care cycle reduces 99 percent of pet odors (Trimethylamine, Isovaleraldehyde, Acetic acid, Methyl mercaptan). Results may differ depending on clothing and environment.

[4] LG’s new washing machine offers a total of 39 courses, comprising 10 default courses and up to 29 additional customizable courses.

