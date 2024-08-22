AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kirloskar and CNNIC Celebrate 16 Years of Partnership in Promoting the Importance of Environmental Efforts

PRNewswire August 22, 2024

HONG KONG , Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kirloskar, a leading multi-engineering conglomerate in India celebrates its 16th consecutive year of partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) to promote sustainability solutions and green initiatives to global audiences.

This long-standing collaboration centers around Kirloskar’s sponsorship of CNN’s Going Green initiative, a series that showcase advancements in sustainability, visionary innovators, and influential leaders dedicated to tackling pressing environmental challenges. Over the past 16 years, through this partnership Kirloskar has reached global audiences including environmentally conscious viewers and business decision-makers to foster a deeper understanding of sustainable innovations.

This year’s campaign focuses on Kirloskar’s sponsorship of two Going Green shows airing on CNN International in July and November. The first show delves into the world of sustainable style, looking at designers who are revolutionizing the industry, innovations in low-impact textiles, and how major brands are incorporating eco-friendly practices. Additional content highlighting the green agenda, also sponsored by Kirloskar, will also be available across CNN’s TV, digital and social platforms.

Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said: “Sixteen years ago, Kirloskar’s vision for a sustainable future resonated deeply with CNNIC. Since then, our partnership has blossomed as we’ve witnessed their unwavering mission to promote environmental sustainability. By aligning their brand with our compelling Going Green content, we are positioning Kirloskar alongside the story of a movement towards a healthier planet. We’re incredibly proud of this enduring collaboration and excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

Anand V. Chitley, Vice President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited, said: “At Kirloskar, we’ve always been a champion for positive environmental impact. Partnering with CNN, a visionary media leader who shares our commitment to a sustainable future, allows us to spark powerful conversations that ignite real change. Together, we’re empowering people to become active participants in building a greener tomorrow.”

– Ends –

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Kirloskar

India’s first iron plough from the Kirloskar Group not only became an instrument of wealth for the entire society but also kickstarted an industrial revolution in India. Today, building on its core engineering strength, the group’s scope of operations spans across a gamut of industrial equipment, ranging from eco-friendly Diesel Engines and Silent Generating Sets, Pumpsets, AC & Refrigeration Equipment, Air & CNG Compressors, Engine & Transmission castings and Group Captive Solar Farms. By constantly innovating and looking to the future, Kirloskar continues to offer solutions that bring out the limitless potential of its customers and helps them realise their limitless dreams. For more information visit https://www.kirloskarlimitless.com or https://www.kirloskarlimitless.com/global

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kirloskar-and-cnnic-celebrate-16-years-of-partnership-in-promoting-the-importance-of-environmental-efforts-302228079.html

SOURCE CNN International Commercial

