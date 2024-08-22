AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

WildMon taps Khalil Ghazzawi as Chief Finance Manager as the Eco-Tech Non-Profit Grows

PRNewswire August 22, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WildMon, a burgeoning provider of AI-powered tools for measuring ecosystem health, proudly announces the appointment of Khalil Ghazzawi as its new Chief Finance Manager, ushering in the next era of charitable financial management at the fast-growing non-profit organization.

Chrissy Durkin, Co-Founder, President & Chief Development Officer of WildMon, expressed thrill in re-kindling a longstanding professional partnership with Khalil Ghazzawi — one which began under the leadership of her early-career mentor, Bourhan Yassin.

Ms. Durkin noted, “Even before publicly joining WildMon, Khalil was pivotal in securing our very first funds — the original basis for our charitable status. He will surely be a central part of defining WildMon’s well-deserved reputation in the non-profit sector.”

In his new role, Ghazzawi oversees WildMon’s financial operations, including accounting, financial planning, and management of charitable funds. He assumes the key role in shaping the financial strategy and handling of accounts to support WildMon’s mission and its commitment to donors.

In addition to his leadership position at WildMon, Ghazzawi maintains an assistant professorship in his home country of Lebanon, where he lives full-time. He has published numerous papers in the areas of Management and Human Resource Management.

WildMon Inc, co-founded by Durkin, Jorge Ahumada and Huawei’s Miyoshi Yasutoshi in January in the immediate wake of the passing of Donald Wildmon, was created to honor the conservative visionary’s life, career and teachings with a special focus on his love of nature itself.

Tim Wildmon of the American Family Association (AFA), writes, “My father was a man with great conviction and vision. Rare are the people who can both see what needs to be done and also have the smarts to know how to get it done.” WildMon works to uphold this legacy.

https://wildmon.ai/team

https://www.linkedin.com/in/khalil-ghazzawi/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Wildmon

MEDIA CONTACT:
Raed Helwe (Supervisor: Molly Webster)
raed@wildmon.eco
(646) 251-0183

SOURCE WildMon AI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.