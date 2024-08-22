Great Place To Work® names 100 Best Workplaces in Australia 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture announces Cisco, Adobe, Macquarie Cloud Services and Katana1 as the #1 Best Workplaces™ in Australia in its 17th annual Best Workplaces List Reveal today.

The Best Workplaces list, announced at the Best Workplaces industry event hosted by Great Place To Work at W Hotel Sydney, announces 100 organisations in four different categories which represent over 144,500 employee voices across different industries in Australia.

Categories include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

Appearing in the 2024 list are companies in industries spanning technology, retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, education and professional services who vary from employing from 10 to almost 10,000 staff.

The emerging trends in 2024 show that with a shift in the economic environment, workplace camaraderie has become less critical compared to the previous years, and the focus of what employees value has sharply turned towards stability and trust in leadership.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia, highlighted that employees are placing a heightened emphasis on fundamental needs like security and stability. Employees are increasingly seeking trustworthy leadership. The strongest indicator of a Great Workplace is the integrity of its leaders. She noted that top-performing companies set themselves apart through their provision of dependable, clear leadership and a stable work environment.

Moulynox pointed out a pivotal change in workplace dynamics, stating, “As external challenges intensify, employees increasingly value leaders who are not only consistent and ethical but also transparent. The growing scepticism towards executive teams underscores the need for leaders to not only implement decisive actions but also to communicate these actions clearly and openly.”

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace in Australia, we have used the same methodology as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ 2024 List



MICRO (10-29) COMPANY RANK Katana1 1 Catalytic IT 2 Volvo Financial Services 3 Sensible Business Solutions 4 SEIVA 5 Thirst Creative 6 Banna Property Group 7 A1 Technologies 8 Spine & Sports Physiotherapy 9 Cox Purtell Staffing Services 10 Hinchen Recruitment Group 11 Seatram 12 Workhorse Staffing 13 Signal Security 14 Gridware 15 Astra Green Solutions 16 Goodman Private Wealth 17 Tectum Group 18 The Media Store 19 Adam Dental 20 TRC Group 21 MakerX 22 Association of Professional Builders 23 Curijo Pty Ltd 24 ClaimsCO 25 MULTIPANEL 26 Smith & Co Recruitment 27 Wolfe Co pty ltd 28 vNEXT 29 Causeis 30

SMALL (30-99) COMPANY RANK Macquarie Cloud Services 1 ProQuest Consulting 2 V2 Digital 3 Sentis 4 Engaging.io 5 Be Challenged 6 Spaceful 7 Kasada 8 Airlock Digital 9 IComm Australia 10 Quorum 11 Future Form 12 RES. Business IT 13 Porter Novelli Australia 14 XAM Consulting 15 ROLLER 16 JV Recruitment 17 Baringa Partners LLP 18 MONEYME 19 Hero Head Quarters 20 MaxSoft 21 UpGuard 22 Recovery Partners 23 FSC 24 Holistic Recovery 25 Bizcap AU Pty Ltd 26 intelia 27 Unify Disability Services 28 DFK Benjamin King Money 29 TechForce Services (Pty ltd) 30

MEDIUM 100 – 999 COMPANY RANK Adobe 1 Visagio Australia 2 Slalom 3 H&H Group (Swisse Wellness) 4 Jaybro Group 5 Mantel Group 6 Cobild 7 carsales 8 Moddex 9 AirTrunk 10 Medtronic Australasia Pty Ltd 11 Henry Schein Australia 12 Crowdstrike Australia Pty Ltd 13 InfoTrack Pty Ltd 14 Carlisle Homes 15 Jetts Fitness 16 Insight Enterprises Australia Pty Ltd 17 BGL Corporate Solutions Pty Ltd 18 Robert Half 19 Smokeball 20 Madison Group Enterprises 21 AbbVie 22 Export Finance Australia 23 Centorrino Technologies 24 Boston Scientific 25 FDC 26 Invest Blue 27 Brown Family Wine Group 28 Randstad Australia 29 Moose Toys 30

LARGE (1,000+) COMPANY RANK Cisco 1 Hilton 2 DHL One 3 Marriott International 4 Atlassian 5 Specsavers 6 EML Group 7 Salesforce 8 Story House Early Learning 9 Allianz Australia Limited 10

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/great-place-to-work-names-100-best-workplaces-in-australia-2024-302228568.html

SOURCE Great Place To Work Australia