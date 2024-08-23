AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netcore Cloud Dominates Asia Pacific Marketing Automation: Report by an Independent Research Firm

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

The report notes, “Netcore Cloud is the only vendor evaluated that introduced a new way to use email — as a transaction hub.”

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Netcore Cloud, a comprehensive customer experience platform, has been named a Strong Performer in the prestigious Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024.

Netcore logo

As per Forrester, Netcore dominates Asia Pacific marketing automation with its in-email interactivity, which enables customer engagement, commerce, and data collection. The report states that “Netcore’s current and planned offerings focus on “reducing friction” for marketers and end customers. Reference customers lauded Netcore for ‘proactively identifying areas to innovate.”

The Forrester Wave™ evaluates and highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Through a 22-criterion evaluation of email marketing service providers, Forrester has identified, researched, analysed, and scored the most significant vendors. You can access the full report here.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO of International Business, Netcore Cloud, said, “Being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ validates our continuous efforts to innovate and elevate email marketing as a critical revenue driver. This, along with our leadership in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023, demonstrates our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that enhance customer experiences for commerce brands.”

Customer testimonials highlight the tangible benefits of Netcore’s innovative approach:

  • Woodland: “Netcore Cloud’s innovative solutions, particularly advanced segmentation and email personalisation, transformed our lead generation and customer engagement.”
  • Experian: “Our partnership with Netcore has increased our credit report downloads by almost double.”

Netcore was previously named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery and The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023. Presently, Netcore Cloud is working with many leading Australian brands to strengthen their customer engagement, including OZ Hair and Beauty, Miss Amara, Dog-Friendly Co, The Jewellery Group, Total Tools, Crocs, Zamel’s, Endeavour Group, Birkenstock, Mitre10, Air Asia, and Becextech.

About Netcore Cloud
Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/netcore-cloud-dominates-asia-pacific-marketing-automation-report-by-an-independent-research-firm-302228886.html

SOURCE Netcore Cloud

