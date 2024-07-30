AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UTime Limited to Participate in International Medical Fairs and Medical Conferences

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) (“UTime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its plans to participate in a series of internationally recognized medical fairs and medical conferences. These forthcoming events will provide a valuable opportunity for UTime to showcase its latest achievements in medical devices and solutions and to enhance its communication and partnerships within the global medical industry.

At the upcoming MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, one of the world’s most influential medical trade fairs for medical technology and devices, UTime plans to exhibit its latest innovations in medical monitoring devices and smart diagnostic tools. The Company’s exhibition booth aims to highlight its pioneering practices across the entire value chain of medical technology products.

In addition to MEDICA, UTime plans to attend the Cardiology Society Conference, Sleep Conference, and Hypertension Conference in the United States. These conferences gather leading medical experts and scholars, offering UTime not only a platform to present its technological advancements to the industry but also an excellent opportunity to learn and derive insights from global peers.

These planned participations underscore UTime’s ongoing commitment to influencing the global medical and healthcare landscape and demonstrate the Company’s mission to enhance human health through technological innovation.

UTime also intends to explore potential collaborative projects with various international healthcare organizations and research institutes, particularly in the areas of telemedicine and the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Through these international collaborations, the Company aims to accelerate the global rollout of its products, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.

About UTime Limited

UTime is committed to transforming health and wellness through innovative medical wearable technologies. By leveraging cutting-edge research and strategic partnerships, UTime aims to provide effective solutions for disease prevention and health management on a global scale. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.utimeworld.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2024. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:
Eaky Tan
eaky@westock.com

SOURCE UTime Limited

