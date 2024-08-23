Protecting Earth’s kidneys: how Hikvision’s innovations are safeguarding wetlands

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Have you ever wondered what defines “wetlands”? According to National Geographic, the term “wetland” encompasses areas of land either submerged or saturated with water. Although they cover only about six percent of Earth’s surface, wetlands are home to an incredible diversity of plant and animal life. Often referred to as the “kidneys of the earth”, wetlands possess a remarkable ability to filter pollutants from water, trap sediment, mitigate flooding and sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

Today, however, wetlands are disappearing at an alarming rate — three times faster than forests — making them one of Earth’s most endangered ecosystems. According to the United Nations, the world has lost 35% of its wetlands since 1970.

To combat this loss and restore damaged ecosystems, Hikvision is proactively leveraging its advanced AIoT technologies. Since 2022, Hikvision has partnered with Fuheyuan National Wetland Park in China to establish a “smart wetland system”. This innovative system integrates species identification, environmental observation, and early ecological warnings to enable precise ecosystem management and support scientific research.

Enhanced protection for wetland birds

Using Hikvision’s cutting-edge video perception technology, staff at the wetland park can easily observe bird behavior in real-time. At their Command Center, a single click gives them access to an intelligent bird species identification system powered by advanced algorithms. Such capabilities empower wetland staff to gain valuable insights into avian populations and their interactions with the ecosystem, supporting informed conservation efforts and ecological management strategies.

Improved preservation of the wetland environment

The Fuheyuan National Wetland Park features an advanced network of 11 water quality monitoring stations operating 24/7. Integrated with Hikvision’s products and solutions, these stations meticulously trace essential water parameters such as temperature, pH levels, dissolved oxygen, and how turbidity (a measure of the cloudiness of the water). This all helps wetland staff detect any fluctuations or anomalies in water conditions.

Furthermore, Hikvision’s innovative solutions also extend to the real-time air quality monitoring station. This tracks air parameters such as PM2.5/10 levels, atmospheric temperature, humidity, pressure, negative oxygen ions, and wind speed within the wetland area. Through thorough analysis of both water and air quality, staff can make more informed decisions designed to promote a healthier wetland.

Streamlined wetland management through visualized mapping

Spanning more than six million square meters, Fuheyuan National Wetland Park encompasses intricate routes that challenge traditional patrol methods. Yet, by leveraging advanced technologies from Hikvision, staff can accomplish rapid detection of wetland damage and fires, ensuring prompt responses to environmental threats. In addition, Hikvision also developed a visual “smart map” for the wetland park, greatly enhancing management effectiveness.

Find out more

Over the years, Hikvision has remained unwavering in its dedication to preserving nature. By utilizing advanced AIoT products and technologies, Hikvision is helping to promote a harmonious balance between human activities and biodiversity conservation, ensuring that essential habitats like wetlands flourish for generations to come.

