AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Jumpex Crypto Exchange Makes Its First Offline Debut at TOKEN2049 Singapore

PRNewswire August 24, 2024

Jumpex Crypto Exchange announces a 100 million dollar investment from Jumpex Capital and will debut as a sponsor at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18-19

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jumpex—a leading emerging Crypto Exchange, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey. The platform has secured a multi-million-dollar investment from Jumpex Capital, a renowned investment firm known for backing innovative and forward-thinking projects in the financial and technological sectors. This partnership is a positive milestone for Jumpex.com, and we are excited to make our debut as a sponsor at the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 event in Singapore on September 18-19, 2024. 

Jumpex Crypto Exchange announces a 100 million dollar investment from Jumpex Capital

As the digital finance landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the need for secure, transparent, and user-friendly platforms becomes paramount. The collaboration between Jumpex Crypto Exchange and Jumpex Capital is more than just an investment; it is a strategic partnership aimed at shaping the future of the financial ecosystem. This partnership aims to empower users to explore the future of finance and transition smoothly into the Web3 era, which has the potential to transform how we interact with digital assets.

The cryptocurrency market has seen a significant rise in the popularity of derivatives trading platforms, which offer traders diverse financial instruments to hedge risks, speculate on price movements, and leverage their positions. Jumpex Crypto Exchange will  lead this trend by offering up to 1077x leverage and a zero-fee policy on all spot trading. Our platform caters to both novice and experienced traders, providing them with the tools they need to maximise their trading potential and navigate the complexities of the crypto market effectively.

Jumpex Crypto Exchange Offline Debut—Jumpex.com’s Strategic Move

Jumpex Crypto Exchange is proud to make its debut in Singapore as a sponsor. The event, held in Singapore, attracts visionaries, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from around the world. It presents a unique opportunity for Jumpex.com to showcase its cutting-edge platform and engage directly with the community it serves, fostering deeper user engagement and expanding the platform’s influence within the crypto community.

As a sponsor, Jumpex Crypto Exchange will have a prominent presence at the event, with a booth located on the 4th floor at P143. We will also be offering refreshments and a custom engraving service. Attendees will have the chance to interact with the Jumpex Crypto Exchange team, learn about our latest features and products, and explore potential partnerships.

Innovations and Offerings by Jumpex Crypto Exchange

Through its collaboration with Jumpex Capital, Jumpex Crypto Exchange will drive further innovation in the derivatives market by introducing new products that meet the evolving needs of its users. Jumpex commitment to advancement is demonstrated by our offerings, which include up to 1077x leverage, zero-fee spot trading, over 300 spot trading pairs, and the innovative Copy Trade feature. This feature allows users to replicate the trading strategies of experienced traders, making sophisticated trading strategies accessible to everyone. These features equip traders with the essential tools to effectively navigate the complexities of the cryptocurrency market and optimize their potential returns.

About Jumpex Capital

Jumpex Capital is a prominent venture fund led by experienced industry veterans. Investment philosophy emphasizes creating sustainable value through diverse strategies and robust support. Jumpex Capital invests in projects at various stages, including seed and growth, and has backed over 10 cryptocurrency projects, including the Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange.

About Jumpex.com

Jumpex Crypto Exchange is an emerging cryptocurrency exchange that is committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience. Renowned for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition, offering traders leverage up to 1077x and zero-fee spot trading. Dedicated to delivering the highest value, ensuring a seamless and secure experience that empowers users to achieve their financial goals. 

Social media: X (Twitter): @jumpextrading  @JumpexCapital
Learn More: Jumpex.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jumpex-crypto-exchange-makes-its-first-offline-debut-at-token2049-singapore-302229483.html

SOURCE Jumpex

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.