AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

FinVolution Group Wins ‘LendTech of the Year’ at Asia FinTech Awards 2024

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech company, was honored with the “LendTech of the Year” award at the Asia FinTech Awards 2024, recognizing the company’s leadership in the LendTech sector and its commitment to advancing financial inclusion through innovative solutions.

FinVolution Group Was Announced as the Winner of 'LendTech of the Year' at the Asia FinTech Awards Ceremony

The Asia FinTech Awards 2024 stands as a fiercely competitive program that recognizes the remarkable achievements and contributions of the region’s most exceptional fintech companies. This year, FinVolution Group distinguished itself among numerous competitors to secure the “LendTech of the Year” award.

During the announcement, the judges credited FinVolution’s success to several factors, including its pioneering role in China’s consumer finance industry, strong international presence, and cutting-edge technological solutions.

FinVolution Group Secures the 'LendTech of the Year' Trophy at the Asia FinTech Awards Ceremony

Joseph Ruan, Vice President and Head of Philippines Operations at FinVolution, accepted the award at the ceremony. “We are honored to receive this recognition from the Asia FinTech Award. This award not only underscores the strength of our global strategy and technological expertise but also reflects our unwavering commitment to financial inclusion. This achievement inspires us to continue leading the way in fintech excellence. “

Comprehensive Tech Safeguards Every Credit Step

FinVolution’s proprietary technology enhances intelligence, efficiency, and security across the entire credit process. This end-to-end solution spans intelligent marketing, customer service, risk management, and post-loan management, enabling the company to quickly establish innovative fintech services in diverse markets.

The Company’s industry-leading risk control and anti-fraud technologies also further bolster its competitive edge. Its advanced systems can effectively counter a wide range of fraud threats, including those generated by artificial intelligence. In 2023, FinVolution’s anti-fraud solutions intervened in over 4,000 suspected cases daily. This technology has been tailored to meet the unique challenges of different markets, with notable success in its Asian markets, where deepfake detection technology has significantly reduced fraud involving deepfake AI.

Local Strategies Fuel Global Expansion

Notably, the Company’s credit platforms are at the forefront of addressing financial inclusion challenges in China, Indonesia and the Philippines. These platforms bridge the gap between financial institutions and underserved borrowers, ensuring secure, technology-driven credit services. As of the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, FinVolution has served over 31.5 million borrowers globally, with a cumulative transaction volume of about US$127 billion, according to its latest earnings report. The Company’s international revenue for Q2 of 2024 reached US$77.5 million, marking a 12% year-over-year increase.

In addition to establishing leading fintech platforms in various countries, FinVolution’s AI product, Blu, a chatbot SaaS platform, now supports over 20 fintech platforms across seven countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. With multilingual capabilities covering Chinese, English, Spanish, Indonesian, and Filipino, Blu achieves a speech recognition accuracy rate of over 90%.

This latest accolade adds to FinVolution’s growing list of awards. Earlier this year, the Company was honored with “the Best Consumer Lending Technology Implementation in China” award by The Asian Banker.

FinVolution Group remains committed to advancing its product capabilities and technological innovations, ensuring that it continues to deliver superior fintech solutions to customers around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/finvolution-group-wins-lendtech-of-the-year-at-asia-fintech-awards-2024-302230211.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.