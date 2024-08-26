AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Suntech & Supply Chain Partners Invest in Indonesia, Boost Local PV Manufacturing

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 20th, the signing ceremony for the Indonesian local photovoltaic supply chain cooperation was held in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Wu Fei, Chairman of Suntech, Rachmat Kaimuddin – Deputy for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) Republic of Indonesia, and Shinta Widjaja Kamdani – Coordinating Vice Chairwoman III for Maritime, Investment and Foreign Affairs of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia) attended the ceremony and signed the cooperation agreement.

During the ceremony, Wu Fei highlighted that China leads in the green energy transition with strong manufacturing and technological capabilities. This cooperation meets Indonesia’s sustainable development needs and presents opportunities for China’s photovoltaic industry. Suntech brings China’s full photovoltaic industry chain into Indonesia, combining Chinese technology with the Indonesian market, is expected to demonstrate great attractiveness and provide broad space for Indonesia’s photovoltaic industry development. Indonesian participants applauded this cooperation, believing it will bring advanced technology and experience, promote energy transformation, and pledged policy support.

Wu Fei further expressed that Suntech adheres to the “Globalization + Localization” strategy, optimizing global resource allocation and deeply exploring various markets. Cooperation with the Indonesian government is a key part of its global layout, given Indonesia’s great development potential and strong demand for renewable energy. Simultaneously, as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer, Suntech brings advanced Chinese PV technology and industry chain to Indonesia, driving its green energy transformation, bringing opportunities for Indonesia to develop cross-border electricity supply to neighboring countries such as Singapore.

Founded in 2001, as one of the earliest Chinese photovoltaic companies to venture abroad, Suntech’s international influence has deeply taken root overseas, with its business footprint spanning more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. It has participated in projects across key markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, Australia, Japan, and its historical cumulative shipments exceed 50GW. At the same time, Suntech’s product quality has been widely recognized. An authoritative study by the Polish Academy of Sciences shows that the power generation degradation of power stations supplied by Suntech is less than 3% over 16-year operation.

Looking ahead, Suntech will deepen cooperation with Indonesia, introduce high-quality Chinese suppliers, improve Indonesia’s photovoltaic manufacturing industry chain, and accelerate energy transformation and industry chain upgrading. Suntech, standing the test of time!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/suntech–supply-chain-partners-invest-in-indonesia-boost-local-pv-manufacturing-302230234.html

SOURCE Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

