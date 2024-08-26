AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Brand Witsbb Upgrades Its Health Focus After Years in the Maternal and Child Nutrition Sector, Offering Better Care for Babies

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Australian company FORESTPARK announced that its brand Witsbb’s core products, including Vitamin AD and the Non-allergenic Liquid Calcium, have been tested by an authoritative third-party quality inspection company and found to be free from dozens of common food allergens. This announcement not only sets a new benchmark for allergen testing in the infant nutrition industry but also reinforces the brand’s slogan — committed to “hypoallergenic” formulas, safe for sensitive babies to consume. More importantly, this provides many anxious new parents with an excellent choice when selecting nutritional supplements for their babies.

“We often say that what Witsbb is doing is a mission about babies, about mothers, about nutrition, about prevention, about health, and about hope” said Jason, the channel manager for Witsbb. Witsbb has been deeply involved in the maternal and child nutrition sector for years, consistently adhering to a long-term approach. The fact that our core products are free from dozens of common food allergens is aimed at offering parents who are struggling to find suitable nutritional supplements for their sensitive babies an additional option to consider.

Almost all Witsbb Gelmis products adhere to a "hypoallergenic" formula

According to the regulations of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), eggs, peanuts, soybeans, gluten, dairy products, fish, shellfish, and tree nuts are categorized as the “most common allergens,” accounting for over 90% of food allergies. Therefore, for most babies, avoiding exposure to these eight major allergens significantly reduces the risk of allergic reactions.

Today, almost all Witsbb products adhere to a “hypoallergenic” formula, free from the eight major allergens. This recent health upgrade means that the core products are now free from dozens of common food allergens, blocking even more allergens at the source. Jason told reporters, “After Witsbb introduced the ‘hypoallergenic’ formula, it has become a standard in the infant nutrition industry over the past two years. While we are leading the industry forward, our primary focus remains on consumer expectations. We hope that through continuous research and product upgrades, more sensitive babies can feel safe eating our products, giving parents peace of mind when making their selections. This is the original intention of Witsbb – to support the healthy and smart growth of sensitive babies together with their families.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/australian-brand-witsbb-upgrades-its-health-focus-after-years-in-the-maternal-and-child-nutrition-sector-offering-better-care-for-babies-302230257.html

SOURCE Witsbb

