Bridge Alliance API Exchange gains support from 13 leading mobile operators

Newly-launched BAEx offers GSMA Open Gateway APIs to enterprise customers with multi-market needs through a single integration and contract

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge Alliance’s API Exchange (BAEx) has gained momentum since it was announced in July. 13 leading telcos comprising Airtel, AIS, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Globe, Maxis, Mobifone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel have endorsed the initiative. The support of these operators means that BAEx is able to aggregate more telco APIs and with greater coverage. This accelerates adoption of APIs by developers, solution providers and enterprises, enabling seamless access to multi-market telco assets for joint innovation and co-creation of new use cases.

Dr Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance said, “We’re excited to have so many operators join us and help grow BAEx from strength to strength. This truly demonstrates the spirit of partnership and collaboration that Bridge Alliance stands for. Through BAEx as a single interface enabling regional consumption of telco APIs, we will continue to accelerate telco API exposure for operators. Enterprise customers will be able to consume telco APIs for their regional business with ease. More importantly, all parties benefit from our streamlined technical and commercial framework when working with BAEx. We welcome more operators, and commercial customers to connect with BAEx for co-innovation.”

Powered by Singtel’s Paragon orchestration platform, BAEx offers customers a single integration and contract, which reduces the complexity of them working with multiple operators unilaterally. It builds on the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative and Project CAMARA, which are working on a framework of common network APIs to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. Among these, BAEx is now providing Silent Network Authentication APIs[1] such as Number Verify and SIM Swap, which tap on telco real-time data for use cases with mobile authentication and fraud prevention needs. These APIs serve enterprises in sectors such as FinTech, e-commerce and over-the-top media services, enabling a seamless mobile authentication process for a positive user experience.

BAEx will subsequently introduce more APIs such as eKYC (electronic know your customer) and QoD (Quality-of-service on Demand) APIs. By simplifying the commercial model and technical workflow for API consumption, BAEx will unleash new opportunities and revenue streams for operators and enterprise customers seeking to enable telco capabilities in their business.

“The GSMA welcomes and supports BAEx. We believe it will play a major role in helping enterprise developers across the world develop new mobile services and features for businesses and consumers. Initiatives like BAEx are needed to bring together and highlight the rich set of innovative capabilities that are available for developers, in mobile networks. By aligning to a standard framework, and through CAMARA APIs, this initiative can help enterprise developers accelerate time to market for new services, and provide more secure and productive applications to society,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA.

The first enterprise to leverage BAEx for validating its use case is V-Key, whose security solutions are used widely by government, banking and mega app clients that deploy large-scale applications across the region. Another BAEx early adopter is Unmanned Life, a Spain-based solution partner that offers a software platform for seamless orchestration of autonomous robotics.

Joseph Gan, CEO and co-founder at V-Key said, “V-Key is excited to be at the forefront of the digital security landscape, collaborating with Bridge Alliance on the revolutionary BAEx platform. Silent Network Authentication APIs will undoubtedly redefine the standards for secure and seamless user experiences. By integrating V-Key ID, our revolutionary privacy-preserving universal digital identity solution with the API, we are not only enhancing security but also unlocking a fresh set of possibilities for businesses.”

Jorge Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer at Unmanned Life said,” I am excited about our strategic partnership with Bridge Alliance in BAEx, marking a transformative leap in the autonomous robotics space. This collaboration will deploy our advanced technology across Asia, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability in logistics, security, and infrastructure. Leveraging key CAMARA APIs like QoD, we are poised to drive innovation and expand our operations, revolutionizing autonomous robotic solutions in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.”

Bridge Alliance and BAEx participating operators will engage in joint marketing and business development activities to drive API education and adoption among enterprises. Mobile operators and enterprises worldwide may visit bridgealliance.com/baex to find out more and sign up.

[1] Silent Network Authentication APIs are a basket of APIs that silently power authentication and fraud prevention needs using telco real time data. Number Verification API allows businesses to confirm the phone number a customer provides is the same as the one they’re using to access the online service or app. SIM Swap API allows businesses to verify that the SIM card has not recently been swapped and is still possessed by the rightful customer.

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance, the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024. Our alliance today covers 35 members who serve over 1 billion customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance’s members and partners include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS, China Telecom, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Maxis, Metfone, MobiFone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telecom, stc (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), SoftBank Corp., Taiwan Mobile, and Telkomsel.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bridge-alliance-api-exchange-gains-support-from-13-leading-mobile-operators-302231115.html

SOURCE Bridge Alliance