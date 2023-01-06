Driving Impact, Pioneering Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — August 26, 2024, the TALENTA Accelerator Demo Day 2024 was presented by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), cloud services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IT managed services provider Elitery in Jakarta. This event represents the culmination of the TALENTA Accelerator Program 2024, a comprehensive initiative that provides startups with access to AWS’s cloud technology, guidance from industry leaders, and opportunities to present their business models and technological advancements to potential investors and collaborators. The program is designed to enhance innovation and competitiveness in startups across a variety of sectors.

Indonesia has seen a rapid increase in internet connectivity and digital platform usage, which has transformed its citizens’ economic and social lives. TALENTA Accelerator 2024 is not just a response to this transformation but a catalyst for further change. It prepares small and medium enterprises to navigate the accelerating pace of digitalization, addressing the challenges of digital transformation and contributing to a strong foundation for advancing Indonesia’s digital economy. This innovative initiative is paving the way for a better tomorrow.

The Demo Day showcased the innovation of the participating businesses, featuring startup pitches where all the entrepreneurs presented their business models, achievements, and plans. The 19 startups participating in TALENTA Accelerator Demo Day represent various fields, each with their own innovative solutions: Agritech (Arta Grow Persada, Nani, Carisayor, HydroponicID, SOPONGIRO, MAGROTECH), Smart Cities (Boolet, LindungiHutan, Mosiga), Healthtech (Boonda, SIMRAISHA, HerLens, Afbenesia, Mejadokter), Edutech (Muse Akademi, FIQEEH), and Marketplace (Flecto), Fintech (LINKITA, Jalintraksi).

The TALENTA Accelerator program supports startups by providing access to AWS cloud technology and guidance from industry leaders, enabling them to enhance their innovation and competitiveness. For example, HerLens uses cloud computing and AI services to increase the accuracy rate of cervical cancer screening from 66% to 90% at a cost ten times more affordable than competitors who use manual screening. With the same cost-effective technology, SIMRAISHA offers a freemium business model to help health facilities transition from manual to electronic medical records. It aims to expand from 982 clinics to 3,500 clinics within a year, outperforming competitors with a paid-in-advance model.

The Acceleration of Indonesia’s Transformation to a Digital Economy by Improving Digital Talent (TALENTA) is a partnership between USAID, AWS, and Elitery to strengthen Indonesia’s digital economy by enhancing the cloud computing skills of Indonesian entrepreneurs and university graduates. TALENTA provides comprehensive support to early-stage Indonesian startups, promoting growth and innovation in industries crucial to Indonesia’s social and economic progress. By offering thorough mentorship, resources, and connections with investors, TALENTA gives startups the means and opportunities to expand their businesses and contribute to the nation’s advancement. This inclusive approach ensures all stakeholders are involved in this journey towards a better future.

PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk (Elitery), established in 2011, is a leading IT-managed service provider specializing in cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Trusted by top global cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Elitery has built a strong reputation for managing mission-critical systems accessed by millions daily. With over 200 clients spanning private, NGO, and government sectors, Elitery supports comprehensive digital transformation efforts. Elitery went public on January 6, 2023, listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) under the ticker “ELIT.” Categorized as sharia securities by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Elitery offered 500,000,000 shares, representing 24.61% of its capital, at IDR 120 per share, raising IDR 60 billion through its IPO.

