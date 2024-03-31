DXC Technology and Pluxee to Optimize Transaction Processing and Benefits for 7.1 Million Users in Brazil

Partnership Aims to Increase Satisfaction, Loyalty, and Retention Rates of Pluxee Cardholders

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, announced today that it will collaborate with Pluxee, a major global partner for employee benefits and engagement, inheriting the legacy of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards, to process benefit card transactions for the company’s 7.1 million users in Brazil.

The Pluxee Card helps create opportunities for business by linking recognition, incentive, and employee benefits strategies into one digital payment mechanism. The company handles up to 400 transactions per second between cardholders and commercial entities, enabled by transaction speed and service reliability.

DXC will provide secure and agile processing of contactless card activities, one of Pluxee’s digital benefits, which offers cashback on purchases made with the cards to enhance user satisfaction, loyalty, and retention.

“2024 has been a crucial year in our history, strengthening our brand and bringing new products and experiences to the market to maintain and improve our leadership in an increasingly challenging and competitive sector. We believe this partnership between Pluxee and DXC is vital to achieving our goals, leveraging technological expertise to drive the innovation needed to meet market challenges,” said Fernando Radunz, Executive Director of IT and Payments at Pluxee Brazil.

“We are bringing our engineering expertise to assist Pluxee in its transformation journey, directly contributing to a seamless experience for the brand’s new positioning as a more digital, modern, and innovative company,” said Ricardo Ferreira, General Manager of DXC Technology Brazil and Latin America. “With over two decades of experience in the digital card payment market, we are well-positioned to help Pluxee exceed user expectations and maintain its position as the most comprehensive provider of employee benefits in the sector.”

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

