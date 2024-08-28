Tested and Proven: Sungrow’s AFCI 3.0 Ensures Safety in Large-Scale C&I Power Plants

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The DC arcing remains a significant concern in the PV industry, often being the primary catalyst for fires. As solar installations increase in scale and longevity, the risks tied to DC arcing have risen, necessitating advances in detection and mitigation technologies.

In August 2024, Sungrow partnered with XB Solar, a renowned clean energy service provider in Vietnam, to conduct functional tests of its latest AFCI 3.0 technology in Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam. AFCI 3.0 demonstrated exceptional performance, surpassing industry standards with its advanced arc detection range and rapid arc extinction capabilities.

The tests were conducted in full compliance with the latest international standard, IEC 63027. Using an automatic spherical arc simulator and Tektronix oscilloscope, the results were precise and reliable. During the tests, AFCI 3.0 technology, based on a new generation AI computing system, achieved precise detection and rapid interruption of DC arcing in various conditions. For instance, with a 450-meter DC cable loop, AFCI 3.0 technology detected and interrupted the arc within 1.2 seconds. Under a 650-meter DC cable loop, AFCI 3.0 technology stopped the arc within 1.5 seconds, far exceeding the requirements of the IEC 63027 standard.

AFCI 3.0 technology is now fully integrated into Sungrow’s SG150CX, the new generation high-power string inverter. With its wide detection range and rapid arc extinguishing capability, AFCI 3.0 empowers the seamless design and deployment of expansive, efficient, and secure PV subsystems, strengthening safety in large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. Looking ahead, Sungrow remains at the forefront of innovation, driving performance advancements to ensure the highest level of safety for the global PV industry.

*Note: The tested module in this evaluation is identified as the Q.PLUS DUO L-G5.2 365, boasting a nominal power of 365W, a maximum current of 9.41A, and a peak voltage of 38.79V at maximum power.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 605 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of June 2024. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow’s products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

