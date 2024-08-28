Oxfam Launches Digital Hub to Drive Coordinated Multistakeholder Action on Just Energy Transition in Asia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Oxfam’s Fair Finance Asia (FFA) and Influencing Just Energy Transition in Asia (I-JET) Programs have jointly launched a new Just Energy Transition (JET) Policy Toolkit that serves as a repository of recommendations for energy and climate policymakers, financial regulators, private financial institutions, multilateral development banks (MDBs), and energy companies.

Launched on August 28, 2024, the online toolkit was also designed to equip civil society organizations (CSOs) and grassroots organizations advocating for greater transparency and accountability in the region’s energy transition with evidence-based data and insights.

“Oxfam’s new Just Energy Transition Policy Toolkit was designed to highlight the critical need for financial institutions and regulators to take urgent action in support of Asia’s energy transition through working closely with relevant leaders and stakeholders. This is key to ensuring effective and strategic cross-border policy coordination at the regional level, and cross-agency cooperation at the national level. These are key elements to implementing interoperable regulatory measures, encouraging innovation and collaboration, and ensuring an inclusive feedback loop in driving a strategic and holistic approach to energy transition across the region,” said Bernadette Victorio, Program Lead, Fair Finance Asia.

To support the acceleration of a just energy transition in Asia, the toolkit highlights key messages from FFA and I-JET:

Stop financing and using fossil fuels.

Support renewable energy transition.

Reform markets for decarbonization and energy transition.

Prioritize human-centered and community-based energy transition.

Foster active participation of vulnerable and marginalized groups in the energy transition.

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministers of Energy have committed to accelerating just and inclusive energy transitions in the region, as stated in the Joint Ministerial Statement of the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) held in Bali, Indonesia, in 2023. This year, the 42nd AMEM must realize their commitment to just transition. Oxfam’s Just Energy Transition Policy Toolkit can be a reference for the Ministers of Energy to manifest their just transition commitment,” said Irvan Tengku Harja, Policy Coordinator, Oxfam’s Influencing Just Energy Transition in Asia.

“Oxfam’s comprehensive Just Energy Transition Policy Toolkit supports non-state actors to carry out advocacy and engagement with policy-makers, decision-makers and other key stakeholders, on a broad range of issues relating to just energy transition – sustainable finance, social inclusion, human rights, and renewable energy solutions – that are deeply rooted in the core principles of energy justice,” said Nithi Nesadurai, Director and Regional Coordinator, Climate Action Network Southeast Asia.

The toolkit was launched at Oxfam’s 2nd Southeast Asia Collaborative Convening of Civil Society Organizations on Just Energy Transition in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The convening was a platform for CSOs to share just energy transition initiatives at the country and regional level, and to prepare a communique for the consideration of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) Phase III 2026-2030.

“APAEC Phase III will serve as a foundational roadmap for energy transition in ASEAN Member States until 2030. We urge Lao PDR, as the ASEAN Chair 2024, to consider the recommendations in Oxfam’s Just Energy Transition Policy Toolkit to ensure that the region’s energy transition is fast, inclusive, and equitable,” said Shubert Ciencia, ASEAN Engagement Coordinator, Oxfam.

To access FFA-IJET’s Just Energy Transition Policy Toolkit, visit: https://bit.ly/4cFb91o

For further inquiries, contact:

Kyle Cruz

Knowledge and Communications Manager

Fair Finance Asia

kylejuliene.cruz@oxfam.org

Irvan Tengku Harja

Policy Coordinator

I-JET

itharja@oxfam.org.uk

Note to Editors:

About FFA

Fair Finance Asia (FFA) is a regional network of Asian CSOs committed to ensuring that financial institutions’ funding decisions in the region respect the social and environmental well-being of local communities. For more information about FFA, visit: fairfinanceasia.org

About I-JET

Oxfam’s IJET project focuses on shifting Southeast Asia’s energy transition policy environment to prioritize human rights and community-led renewable energy solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/oxfam-launches-digital-hub-to-drive-coordinated-multistakeholder-action-on-just-energy-transition-in-asia-302232987.html

SOURCE Oxfam; Fair Finance Asia