Stablecoin Summit 2024 Returns to Singapore – Leaders of DeFi and Traditional Finance Convene to Foster Blockchain Finance Adoption

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Imagine a world where forex settling houses are replaced by smart contracts. A world where remittance charges are replaced by gas fees. Or one where corporations can move money around the world with lightning-fast, fully transparent, and trustless settlements.

This is no longer a figment of the imagination: stablecoins are here.

Organised by XREX Inc., Unitas Foundation, and Co-Hosted by First Digital, the Stablecoin Summit Singapore returns for its second edition. Brimming with top-tier speakers and cutting-edge content, the summit promises to build on the success of its inaugural edition, which saw over 300 attendees, including founders from top stablecoins, DeFi protocols, and Singaporean institutions.

Speakers at this year’s edition include leaders from top stablecoins including Circle, Paxos, FDUSD, Ethena, FRAX, and many more, alongside a full suite of industry veterans, including founders or leaders from AAVE, Stellar, CELO, Truflation, Coinbase, and more. Other notable speakers include Austin Campbell, an NYU Stern professor who has advised global banks and leading governments on stablecoins, and Raagulan Pathy, co-founder of KAST, who has an established track record of moving stablecoins across entire regions.

From beyond the stablecoin sphere, the summit features leaders from organisations that move trillions of dollars globally, including Tazapay, SAP, and Worldpay. Our speakers will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Innovating Cross-border Payments: How stablecoins are transforming international transactions by making them faster, more cost-effective, and accessible. Empowering Emerging Markets: The role of stablecoins in enhancing financial access and economic growth in regions with limited financial infrastructure. Impact of Stablecoins & CBDCs on Global Finance: Exploring the effects of digital currencies on monetary policy, central bank control, and global financial stability. Enhancing Stability through Tokenisation: Leveraging tokenised real-world assets to increase the resilience and security of stablecoins. Institutional DeFi and Stablecoins: Opportunities and challenges for integrating stablecoins into institutional decentralised finance.

Stablecoin Summit Singapore 2024 aims to accelerate the cross-pollination between stablecoin issuers, DeFi protocols, and global institutions. Aside from our speakers and sponsors, the event will feature attendees from global and regional banks, as well as leaders in financial consulting, AML/Compliance, and more.

“We are excited to bring Stablecoin Summit back to Singapore. With more maturity in regulatory technology and compliance standards, stablecoins now have an undeniable product-market fit. XREX looks forward to growing this space with industry peers, financial institutions, and regulators, to grow the future of blockchain finance.” – Wayne Huang, Co-founder & Group CEO, XREX

“Singapore’s position as an international financial hub in Asia makes it the ideal location to convene industry leaders and spearhead meaningful and sustainable innovation. First Digital is proud to co-host the Stablecoin Summit 2024 alongside XREX and Unitas, where we will highlight the transformative role of stablecoins in reshaping global payment systems. Together, our shared goal is to enhance education and awareness, driving the accelerated adoption of stablecoins worldwide” – Vincent Chok, Founder & CEO, First Digital

“I’m excited to be returning to Stablecoin Summit. It’s clear stablecoins have escape velocity as true digital money, and will be a key enabler to bring billions of users on chain. Stablecoin Summit is a fantastic, high energy venue that brings builders, operators, and investors together to share perspectives and debate the future of money” – Hassan Ahmed, Country Director Singapore, Coinbase

“Stablecoins are one of the most exciting areas in FinTech today. Singapore is absolutely on the leading edge of innovation in the crypto sector, and Stablecoin Summit is a premier event bringing together global experts and major industry players. It’s both a blessing and a curse that the crypto sector is defined by remote, borderless work. Events like Stablecoin Summit help create communities and remind us of our shared sense of purpose to reinvent the global financial system.” – Joao Reginatto, CSO, M^0

About the Organisers:

XREX is a blockchain-enabled financial institution working with banks, regulators, and users to redefine banking together. XREX provides enterprise-grade banking services to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in or dealing with emerging markets, and novice-friendly financial services to individuals worldwide. XREX Singapore operates under the Major Payments Institution (MPI) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Unitas Foundation is the team behind Unitas Protocol, which defines a new stablecoin category — unitized stablecoins. These serve as units of account representing emerging market currencies. Unitas’ unitized stablecoins are over-reserved with exogenous USD stablecoins (e.g., USDT, USDC, Dai), thereby providing transaction ease and efficiency for people in emerging markets while secured by underlying USD stablecoin value.

First Digital specialises in providing bespoke multi-asset Custodial, Trust, Payments and Stablecoin solutions to businesses, financial institutions and family offices navigating the next frontier in finance.

First Digital Labs is the brand name of FD121 Limited, a Hong Kong-registered subsidiary under the First Digital Group. First Digital Labs is building a portfolio of stablecoins with uncompromising trust from Asia, designed to meet the needs of global businesses and institutions to facilitate efficient and compliant global expansion, cross-border payments and trade settlements.

First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a fully 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin with uncompromising trust by design offering integrity, accessibility and scalability. FDUSD is always redeemable on a one-to-one basis for cash. Reserves are fully backed by highly liquid cash and cash equivalent assets, held in fully segregated bankruptcy-remote holding structures. Collateral is safeguarded by a top-tier, qualified custodian with a trust license for seamless asset protection and regulatory compliance, with independent attestation reports published monthly. FDUSD is issued onshore out of Asia, is the first native stablecoin on the Sui network and currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain. FSUSD has since become one of the top five USD-denominated stablecoins by market cap. To learn more about FDUSD, visit www.firstdigitallabs.com

For more information and to register for the event, visit Stablecoin Summit Singapore 2024 .

