Smartee Showcases Iconic Orthodontic Solutions in Hong Kong, Expands Global Reach

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Smartee, a leading orthodontic brand with two decades of innovation, recently showcased its iconic orthodontic solutions and products at the 13th Hong Kong International Dental Expo and Symposium (HKIDEAS), further accelerating its global expansion.

HKIDEAS has transformed over the past decade from a regional platform into a key international hub for dental professionals. This year’s event, themed “Advancing Better Care in Dentistry”, aims to provide an exclusive platform for dental professionals to exchange novel ideas, innovations, and market trends while addressing critical issues in the field.

During the symposium, Prof. Gang Shen, Smartee’s Chief Scientist in R&D, was invited to deliver a lecture on “A New Orthopedic Approach Using Clear Appliances to Correct Severe Jaw Discrepancies”. His presentation focused on facial convexity (Class II malocclusion), discussing its original malocclusion diagnostic and classification system based on facial profile, clinical treatment strategies, and wax recording techniques. Professor Shen highlighted how the innovative invisible Mandibular Repositioning Technology offers a non-invasive solution for effectively managing severe malocclusions, reducing the need for jaw surgeries and teeth extractions. His insights were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

In addition to the GS product series which applies the invisible Mandibular Repositioning Technology, Smartee’s self-developed dental sheets and Disney-licensed Smartee Kinder & Smartee Teen products also garnered significant attention. Many dental practitioners and orthodontic experts visited the Smartee booth to explore the company’s diverse product portfolio and commended Smartee for expanding the clinical applications of invisible orthodontics.

Smartee is not only strengthening its global presence through participation in international forums like HKIDEAS but is also gaining recognition through its domestic lecture series across China. These lectures have drawn the attention of key opinion leaders (KOLs) in dentistry from around the world, including experts from France, Thailand, Japan, Russia, Algeria, Colombia, Vietnam, and Germany.

With a global network of over 64,000 doctors across 48,000 medical institutions in more than 47 countries, Smartee continues to expand its influence in the orthodontic field. The company has launched over 10 aligner products, each designed to address specific malocclusion challenges for patients of all ages.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/smartee-showcases-iconic-orthodontic-solutions-in-hong-kong-expands-global-reach-302233748.html

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology