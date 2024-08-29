Invitation | BatteroTech invites you to attend the 3rd China International Energy Storage Expo

JIAXING, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From September 2nd to September 4th, at the 3rd China International Energy Storage Expo, BatteroTech (Booth: 41B20, Hall 4.1H) will showcase a range of new energy storage products and solutions. There will also be a new product launch and signing ceremony on-site. Welcome to visit our booth.
