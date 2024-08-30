AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Seoul Auction to host “2024 Connect Seoul” at Gangnam Center

PRNewswire August 30, 2024

Exhibitions of major Korean and foreign contemporary artists, auction preview, and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — South Korea based art auction house Seoul Auction will be offering a wide range of art content at its Gangnam Center in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul until September 13 in preparation for Seoul Art Week, a major international art event. “2024 Connect Seoul” will comprise two special exhibitions of major Korean and foreign contemporary artists, an auction preview, and a media art group exhibition.

“Yoshitomo Nara,” a special exhibition of one of Japan’s most prominent contemporary artists who is known for his depictions of small girls with large heads and eyes, will feature an eclectic selection of approximately 30 paintings, sculptures, and drawings. There will also be large paintings and sculptures that are rarely put on display, including Green Eyes, a painting of a child with large, green eyes.

“Mindfulness,” an exhibition of ceramist Park YoungSook and dansaekhwa master Lee UFan, is also noteworthy. It will display 40 artworks, including white celadon ware by Park, paintings by Lee, and collaborations by Park and Lee that embody a uniquely Korean beauty. The exhibition will celebrate the two artists’ 40-year professional friendship as well as the process and outcomes of their experimental work combining ceramics and painting.

There will also be a preview for the Contemporary Art Sale (Sep. 10), which will offer works by both famous Korean and foreign artists with established reputations in the art market, such as Yayoi Kusama, Alex Katz, Yoo YoungKuk, and Park SeoBo, as well as young up-and-coming Korean artists. As many overseas collectors will be in Seoul at the time, Seoul Auction will concentrate on showcasing Korean masters who are known for their use of unique colors and techniques.

The Hong Kong-based K11 Art Foundation will be hosting “Lunar Water,” a screen media art exhibition based on a moon theme, in partnership with LG OLED. Held from September 3 through 7, it will feature media artists such as a’strict, Cheng Ran, and Tyler Hobbs. Les Enluminures, a gallery and leader of medieval/Renaissance manuscripts that will be participating in the Frieze Masters section, will be hosting “European Heritage,” an exhibition of antique jewels from August 30 until September 7.

A shuttle bus will be operated between the COEX and Gangnam Center from September 4 through 6, the dates of Frieze Seoul and Kiaf SEOUL. The Gangnam Center will be open daily from 10 am until 7 pm, but on September 5, or “Cheongdam Night,” when all art galleries in Cheongdam district are open late into the evening, it will extend its exhibition hours until 9 pm.

Seoul Auction Media Contact

Jungho Ko, Brand Consulting Manager
jhko@seoulauction.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/seoul-auction-to-host-2024-connect-seoul-at-gangnam-center-302233807.html

SOURCE Seoul Auction

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.