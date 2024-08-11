AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Vantage Markets Celebrates the Successful Conclusion of “Vantage Medal Mania”

PRNewswire August 30, 2024

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage Markets (or “Vantage”) has successfully concluded its “Vantage Medal Mania” promotion. Over the 18-day campaign, the promotion saw enthusiastic participation from clients across various regions, with over 1 million medals won.

The App-exclusive promotion ran from 25 July to 11 August 2024 and captured the competitive spirit of the Games, with over 350,000 votes cast. Clients voted for their favourite teams in various sports, adding to the excitement of the international event.

Swimming emerged as the top sport in terms of total votes, followed closely by Diving and Athletics, showcasing the global audience’s passion for these high-stakes events. In terms of winning votes, Table Tennis, with the Women’s Team event, Women’s Singles, and Badminton Women’s Doubles topped the list of most successful predictions.

“We are delighted by the overwhelming response to ‘Vantage Medal Mania.’ The enthusiasm and engagement from our clients truly reflect the spirit of competition and the joy of participating in the Games,” said Lian J, User Growth Director for Vantage App. “We look forward to bringing more such exciting and rewarding experiences to our clients in the future.”

The promotion offered clients the chance to exchange medals for various trading rewards, including deposit cashback vouchers, trade loss vouchers, and more. Participants also had the opportunity to win cash prizes and V-points through a lucky draw.

With the success of “Vantage Medal Mania,” Vantage Markets continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing engaging and rewarding experiences for its clients. The promotion follows closely on the heels of the ongoing “Trading Championship 2024” which closes on 31 August 2024, further underscoring Vantage’s dedication to fostering a competitive and dynamic trading environment.

Learn more about Vantage’s latest promotions on the Vantage App.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-celebrates-the-successful-conclusion-of-vantage-medal-mania-302233895.html

SOURCE Vantage

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.