AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Yili Maintains Its Spot as Asia’s Top Dairy Company and Global Top Five Player

PRNewswire August 30, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After earning the title of the world’s most valuable dairy brand, according to a new report released by Brand Finance on August 20, Yili has once again secured its spot among the global top five on Rabobank’s annual Global Dairy Top 20 list, which was released on August 26. It also marks the 11th consecutive year that Yili has maintained its dominance as Asia’s leading dairy company. Yili remains the sole Asian dairy brand to break into the global top five.

Yili maintains its spot as Asia’s top dairy company and a global top five player

Rabobank’s annual Global Dairy Top 20 list ranks the world’s leading dairy companies based on their sales and financial performance. It’s one of the most influential rankings within the dairy industry. This year, competition has intensified, leading to significant changes in the rankings. Less than half of the companies have maintained their previous positions, and seven have slipped in the rankings. One dairy company has even fallen out of the top 20 altogether.

Yili has continued to strengthen its leading edge by expanding its global value chains. The company has achieved 31 consecutive years of steady revenue growth, cementing its position as one of the world’s top five dairy companies and maintaining its undisputed leadership in the Asian dairy market. In 2023, the company reported a total revenue of 126.179 billion yuan and a net profit of 10.429 billion yuan, surpassing previous records. This growth was driven by the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, digitalization, and operational efficiency, as well as strategic adjustments to its product portfolio and sales model. Yili’s performance in overseas markets has been very impressive. Its sub-brands Cremo and Joyday have gained popularity in Southeast Asia, and the company has made inroads into the African market. Overall, Yili’s international revenue increased by a substantial 10.08% year-over-year, with products sold in over 60 countries and regions. This growth is a testament to the increasing consumer demand for Yili’s products worldwide. In the first quarter of 2024, Yili reported a total revenue of 32.577 billion yuan and a net profit of 5.923 billion yuan.

Rabobank’s report points out that the global dairy market has remained on an upward trajectory, and dairy companies are adjusting their strategies to maintain growth momentum. As one of the world’s top five dairy companies and Asia’s largest, Yili is at the forefront of driving high-quality development within the industry. Its commitment to high-quality development has not only contributed to its steady growth but has also propelled it closer to its vision of becoming a globally trusted provider of healthy food.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yili-maintains-its-spot-as-asias-top-dairy-company-and-global-top-five-player-302234958.html

SOURCE Yili Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.