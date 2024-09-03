Carl’s Jr. Australia Supports Local Communities With Club Cash Bonanza

Clubs in Queensland , South Australia , New South Wales and Victoria can register to host events at their nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant, with 20% of sales going back to the club.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beloved burger chain Carl’s Jr. has launched the Carl’s Community Club Cash Bonanza giving community groups across Australia the opportunity to win $10,000 in local grants.

Throughout September, local clubs can register to host their own community event at their nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant. 20% of the sales made during each community event will go straight back to the community club.

All entries to the Carl’s Community Club Cash Bonanza go in the draw to win one of four $2,500 grants, directly supporting the activities of your registered club.

“Carl’s Jr. is synonymous the world over with providing the highest quality and most indulgent burgers,” said Sally Williams, Marketing Director APAC.

“Each of our restaurant franchisees and operators is a proud member and valued employer of their local community. This exciting program aims to give back to those communities who continue to support us here in Australia.”

Local clubs can register via the Carl’s Jr. website for the chance to host their own Carl’s Jr. event at their local restaurant. Events can cater for as many club members as our restaurants can handle. Winners can choose their own menu with 20% of all sales made during the event going back to support the club. The more the merrier!

All those who register during September for the community events will automatically receive an entry to the $10,000 Community Club Grants program.

Entries open on 2 September and close on 27 September. One winner will be selected from Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales, and Victoria on Tuesday, 1 October at 10am.

“We value all the local communities we work in, and we know how much they value us,” said Williams. “With four grants totalling $10,000 to give away, we hope to give these all-important community clubs the support they need to continue doing their work.”

For more information and a list of participating stores, visit the community club webpage at www.carlsjr.com.au/community/. Make sure to visit your local Carl’s Jr restaurant and support local community businesses.

SOURCE Carl’s Jr.