AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

TrackScan Sharp Series Optical 3D Scanning System

PRNewswire September 2, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The TrackScan Sharp series is a cutting-edge optical 3D scanning system powered by SCANTECH, engineered with 25-megapixel industrial cameras and advanced onboard processors for edge computing. This system is specifically designed to measure large-scale parts over long distances with remarkable speed and precision.

One of the standout features of the TrackScan Sharp is its impressive tracking distance of up to 8.5 meters and a high-precision measurement range of 135 m³, which significantly enhances the measurement experience. The system’s robust performance is further highlighted by its 99 laser lines and an exceptional measurement rate of up to 4.86 million measurements per second, ensuring highly precise and reliable results.

Long-distance and Large-volume Tracking

TrackScan Sharp-S adopts a dynamic adaptive LED algorithm and long-distance depth of field, which supports a max tracking distance as long as 8.5 meters. It allows users to effortlessly tackle a wide variety of challenges including measuring large-scale parts in aerospace, energy, and heavy industry.

Wireless and Easy 3D Scanning

Wireless System

Both the system’s 3D scanner and optical tracker have powerful onboard processors for edge computing, which process images and data in real time and output 3D coordinates. Combined with batteries, and external WNICs, it lets users to measure objects wirelessly.

Excellent and Stable Performance

The TrackScan Sharp-S measurement system features metrology-grade hardware and an innovative in-housed developed algorithm. In this way, the system achieves a maximum volumetric accuracy of 0.048 mm (10.4 m3), capable of meeting stringent industrial requirements for measurements.

Fast 3D Scanning

Enhanced by advanced hardware and robust edge computing, TrackScan Sharp-S scans up to an impressive 4.86 million measurements/s with 81 blue laser lines. Whether it is complex aerospace parts or large-scale machinery, TrackScan Sharp-S is ideal to capture 3D data and identify deviations of parts rapidly, which facilitates more efficient and intelligent measurements for manufacturers.

Precise Detail Capture

The system’s fine scanning mode powered by 17 parallel laser lines enables it to scan over a large area while generating point clouds fast. This feature provides exceptional detail-capturing efficiency, allowing users to capture intricate details such as slots and corners with high precision and speed.

About Scantech

SCANTECH is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/trackscan-sharp-series-optical-3d-scanning-system-302235821.html

SOURCE SCANTECH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.