MAYBELLINE NEW YORK BRINGS BACK ITS ICONIC 90’s JINGLE “MAYBE IT’S MAYBELLINE”

The most powerful sound in the makeup industry returns in a bold, new way.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York, the world’s leading cosmetics brand, is thrilled to announce the return of the iconic, pop culture phenomenon, “Maybe It’s Maybelline,” with a modern spin on the unforgettable jingle. The latest brand campaign features Maybelline New York’s trendsetting global brand ambassadors, Gigi Hadid, Storm Reid, Peggy Gou, and the latest to join the crew, Shay Mitchell. Alongside these influential figures, are everyone’s favorite Maybelline products. Through the revived melody, we aim to convey and embody our brand’s energy and values using the power of sound. Alongside these influential figures, are everyone’s favorite Maybelline products. Through the revived melody, Maybelline aims to convey and embody the brand’s energy and values using the power of sound.

“`Maybe It’s Maybelline’ is an iconic anthem that has defined beauty for generations, achieving an astounding 84% brand recall,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President for Maybelline New York. “Our jingle captures the essence of who we are as a brand, embodying self-confidence, authenticity, and empowerment. It has transcended pop culture conversations, decade after decade, and we are thrilled to reintroduce a fun and modernized version to a new generation of cultural innovators.”

First appearing in a 1991 commercial for Finish Matte, the iconic jingle has been a staple of the brand and the sound of a generation for makeup enthusiasts for over 30 years. Establishing product superiority in just three simple, yet impactful words since its debut, “Maybe It’s Maybelline” will now take on a whole new meaning with this modern remake, further cementing the brand’s legacy in the beauty industry and cultural conversation.

Created in partnership with sonic branding agency, Sixième Son and creative agency, Gotham, Maybelline New York’s new creative campaign will unveil the refreshed brand melody, capturing the essence of New York City while playing into the city’s dynamic energy and distinctive sounds. With a driving beat that illustrates the power of NYC and chords that uplift and empower, the jingle underscores Maybelline’s long-standing tradition of making memories and shaping culture.

“Sound has the power to influence how we see the world, evoke emotion and spark connections,” said Michael Boumendil, President, Sixième Son. “With the new ‘Maybe it’s Maybelline’ jingle we set out to do all three, creating a melody that represented the energy of New York and the self-confidence and vitality that Maybelline prides itself on while paying homage to the original jingle from the 90’s. Together with Gotham, we fused both sound and visual creative to showcase, in three powerful seconds, the lasting impact Maybelline has within culture.”

“Maybelline is a brand with a tremendous legacy, almost 110 years of beauty heritage. In the 90’s, when we created it, the jingle became one of the most memorable advertising lines of all time,” said Laurie Donlon, CEO at Gotham – the brand’s global creative agency partner. “Today, we look to the brand tenets of Modern Beauty, Authentic NYC, Culture and Music to celebrate our brand values of self-confidence and self-expression. Visually, our work captures the culturally diverse, creatively vibrant, authentic spirit of New York City. Sonically, Sixième Son translated all we were doing from a visual and tone of voice perspective into the sonic universe for Maybelline, interpretating the much-loved jingle, while injecting a modern vibe that supports where we’re headed with the brand. It’s really an exciting time.”

The revival creates a new chapter for Maybelline while remaining true to its electric New York vibe. Modern, addictive, and ready to make a splash, the relaunch of the makeup industry’s most powerful jingle is here. The new “Maybe It’s Maybelline” will be featured throughout the campaign beginning September 2024 with plans to leverage the tune in future creative as well, anchoring its place in the hearts and minds of beauty enthusiasts for years to come. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

Contact:

Julie Delazyn: Julie.delazyn@loreal.com

Francia Cooper: francia.cooper@maybelline.com

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

SOURCE Maybelline New York