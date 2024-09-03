AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

GeneOnline: Core8 Australia, Truongson Land, and Him Lam Form VIEH Singapore to Drive Investment in Vietnam’s Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Him Lam JSC (HimLam), Truongson Land JSC (TruongsonLand) and Core8 Information Australia Pty Ltd (Core8) with VIEH Singapore have joined forces to enhance Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park (IP) in Long An province, Vietnam. This collaboration aims to transform the 700-hectare park into a key destination for the biotech and semiconductor industries, attracting global leaders and fostering future innovation in the region.

Him Lam JSC and Truongson Land JSC, in collaboration with Core8 Information Australia Pty Ltd, have formed VIEH Singapore with the aim of transforming Duc Hoa 3 Industrial Park into a high-tech hub for the biotech and semiconductor industries, attracting global leaders and fostering innovation in Vietnam.

Vietnam Positions Itself as a Hub for High-tech Industry Advancements

The partnership aims to leverage Core8 Australia’s expertise in high-tech and biotech sectors, along with VIEH Singapore’s international network, to attract major semiconductor and biotechnology companies, particularly from Taiwan. The goal is to establish Duc Hoa 3 IP as a premier site for these industries, offering access to Vietnam’s growing market.

Duc Hoa 3 IP, strategically located near Ho Chi Minh City, benefits from modern infrastructure and excellent transport links, including proximity to ports, airports, and the Moc Bai border gate. This location supports the establishment of new operations and provides easy access to a skilled workforce.

Leveraging Core8 Australia’s global network and expertise in biotech and high-tech industries, alongside Him Lam and Truongson Land’s operational assets, the partnership aims to attract leading investors and manufacturers. The goal is to position Duc Hoa 3 IP as a premier destination for semiconductor and biotechnology companies, capitalizing on the region’s growth opportunities.

The collaboration presents exciting new prospects for VIEH to engage with international stakeholders and enhance its global footprint. Through the integration of real estate development and technological advancements, the partnership establishes a strong ecosystem for key players in the industry.

Him Lam, Truongson Land and Core8 Australia, with VIEH Singapore are committed to upholding the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. The development of Duc Hoa 3 IP will include advanced facilities and a supportive investment climate, making it an attractive destination for global companies seeking to expand in Vietnam. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in shaping Vietnam’s industrial landscape and driving future investment and innovation.

By integrating real estate development with technology innovation, the partnership aims to build a robust ecosystem that encourages knowledge transfer and cross-border partnerships among industry leaders.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/geneonline-core8-australia-truongson-land-and-him-lam-form-vieh-singapore-to-drive-investment-in-vietnams-duc-hoa-3-industrial-park-302236533.html

SOURCE GeneOnline

