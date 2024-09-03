“Tashi Delek” Submissions Now Open for the 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn: “Tashi Delek!” The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival is now accepting submissions.

We warmly invite you to capture the amazing moments of Xizang with your cameras and share its heartwarming stories with your photos and videos. We welcome original works, including photos, short videos, animations, online songs and microfilms. Let’s spread messages of love and peace through the power of photography and come together to witness the bright future of Xizang at this visual celebration. We look forward to seeing you at the 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival.

I. Selection Methods: Online Voting + Offline Expert Assessment

Initial screening: The Organizing Committee will invite professional photo editors to review all submitted works, and internet users will also have the opportunity to vote online for the Best Popularity Award.

Expert review: The review will be conducted by the Expert Review Committee composed of experts and scholars from institutions such as the China Photographers Association, School of Journalism and Communication of Tsinghua University, Communication University of China, Minzu University of China, Beijing Film Academy, and Pingyao International Photography Festival.

Political and final review: The final evaluation, including a political review, will be conducted by an Assessment Group composed of selected members from both the Expert Review Committee and the Organizing Committee.

II. Participants

Photographers, content creators, art lovers, and netizens from all over the world are welcome to participate.

III. Submission Content



Submissions should highlight the harmonious and beautiful Xizang, showcasing the hardworking local people and their happy lives. Works should be rooted in the distinctive features of Xizang, capturing its unique image and promoting its ethnic culture through storytelling. We are seeking original photos, short videos (including animations), online songs, microfilms, and other works that reflect Xizang’s historic progress toward socialist modernization and showcase the unity, prosperity, harmony, beauty, and cultural advancement of the autonomous region. The focus is on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Xizang Autonomous Region, especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Entries will be categorized into four themes: National Unity, Creating a New Chapter Through Hard Work, The Unparalleled Beauty of Xizang, and Happy Life in the New Frontier.

IV. Submission Requirements

Originality: Submissions must be original works that showcase the new look of Xizang and its achievements in pursuing socialist modernization. These works should not have been previously reviewed or awarded on any platform. Photomontages are not accepted. Photos: Submitted photos must have a resolution of at leas t 1 440×960 pixels. Both black-and-white and color images are acceptable. Please keep RAW files for potential originality verification. Photos should be in mainstream formats such as JPG or JPEG, with a file size of at least 2MB. Single photos, photo sets, and animated GIFs are all acceptable, with each set containing three to ten images. Please attach a description of 50-300 words to each photo, and an overall description is needed for a set of photos. Short videos (including animations): Each video must not exceed five minutes in length. Both landscape and portrait orientations are acceptable. Videos with dialogues or dubbings must include subtitles in both Chinese and English. Accepted formats include MP4 and MOV, with a minimum resolution of 1920 ×1 080. The footage should be clear, stable, and naturally colored, without noticeable noise or shaking. The audio and video must be fully synchronized. Animations, vlogs, public service ads, melodramas, and other short videos are welcome. For cartoon works, each submission should tell a complete story (minimu m 12 P), in JPG format, CMYK color mode, and with a resolution of at least 300dpi. Animated short videos should not exceed five minutes in length, including titles and tail leaders, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of at least 192 0×1 080, and in MP4 format. They must include Chinese subtitles, with each video file no larger than 400MB, and each series containing no more than three videos. Online songs: These should aim to spread Xizang’s voice through lyrics and singing, promoting a shared vision of a beautiful Xizang. Micro films: Each microfilm should be no longer than 15 minutes and tell a complete story, including the title and tail leader. Videos with dialogues and dubbings must include subtitles in both Chinese and English. Accepted formats include MP4 and MOV, with a resolution of at least 1920 ×1 080. The footage should be clear, stable, and naturally colored, without noticeable noise or shaking. The audio and video must be fully synchronized.

V. How to Submit Your Work

Individuals or organizations can submit their works independently. Photos, short videos, microfilms and online songs should be sent to xzwlyxj2024@126.com. Please name your attached file using the following format: “Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival + your name/organization + telephone number.”

VI. Event Timeline

Submission period: September 3 , 202 4 – M ay 31, 2025 Review period: June 1 – 30, 2025 Winner announcement: July 1 – 15, 2025 Award ceremony: July 22, 2025 Promotion period: July 21 , 202 5 – M arch 31, 2026

VII. Statement

For award-winning works, the organizer reserves the right to use the entries without compensation for purposes such as reproduction, distribution, exhibition (both online and offline), screening, dissemination via information network, and compilation. The copyright of the award-winning works remains with their respective authors. The organizer is entitled to use all submitted entries to promote this event or for public welfare activities, using various channels (including but not limited to the internet, press releases or other media, offline exhibitions, and promotional events). In this case, the photographers’ authorship rights will be preserved. There are no restrictions on the locations or regions where these entries may be used. Authors shall ensure that their submitted works do not infringe upon the legal rights and interests of any third party, including but not limited to copyright, portrait rights, reputation rights, privacy rights. Authors must guarantee that they hold independent, complete, clear, and undisputed copyrights for the entirety and any components of their works. Authors bear full responsibility for any legal issues arising from their works or the submission process. The Organizing Committee reserves the right to the final interpretation of this entry solicitation notice. By submitting their works, authors are deemed to have agreed to all provisions of this notice.

More details can be found at the link:

http://www.china.org.cn/arts/2024-09/03/content_117403645.htm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tashi-delek-submissions-now-open-for-the-5th-china-xizang-internet-photography–video-festival-302236733.html

SOURCE China.org.cn