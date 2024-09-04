AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Quickplay Announces AWS Marketplace Availability to Accelerate OTT Cloud Transformation Growth

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

Availability of Quickplay’s platform on AWS Marketplace provides joint customers with business and operational benefits, reducing time to market and quickly increasing capabilities

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Quickplay has taken its latest step in delivering innovative OTT product solutions for Sports, Operators and Media companies with the announcement today that its full solutions portfolio is available in AWS Marketplace, the online portal that helps customers find, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Quickplay Announces AWS Marketplace Availability to Accelerate OTT Cloud Transformation Growth

The availability on AWS Marketplace streamlines the ability of AWS customers to leverage the business and operational benefits of Quickplay’s cloud-native platform, including Quickplay’s award-winning CMS and its end-to-end orchestration capabilities, as well as market-leading generative AI tools to power content recommendations, generate dynamic ad placements, automate the production of highlight reels, and more.

AWS Marketplace availability will allow Tier 1 Sports, Telco and Media OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible and agile solutions that leverage Quickplay’s open, modular, cloud native architecture.

Importantly, because of this architecture, OTT providers can leverage the power of Quickplay’s CMS and Universal orchestration layer, to build custom “best of breed” solutions that can leverage premium video offerings available within the AWS Marketplace, including Amazon’s own products like AWS Elemental Media Services and Amazon Bedrock,

“The fierce competition for streaming audiences is amplifying the need for the smartest, fastest, most effective ways to engage and monetize viewers,” said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. “Our AWS Marketplace availability is turbocharging the industry’s CMS, Orchestration and AI capabilities, all of which are essential to creating value for streaming services and their customers.”

Quickplay will demonstrate its cloud-native platform in Stand 5.H61 at IBC in Amsterdam. Meetings can be booked at sales@quickplay.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Quickplay in action at the “Market Success With Multiple Monetisation Models” panel on Saturday, September 14 (3:30 PM CET) at CE Stage Hall 5 (5.A28). We want to hear from you.

About Quickplay:
Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company’s cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences, and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

Media Contact: Drew Falstein, quickplaypr@breakawaycom.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/quickplay-announces-aws-marketplace-availability-to-accelerate-ott-cloud-transformation-growth-302237418.html

SOURCE Quickplay

