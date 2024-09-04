Apex International Co., Ltd.’s Corporate Sustainability Report Showcases Its Pioneering Qualities in its Business Operations

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Apex International Co., Ltd. (Apex) is a champion that is truly emblematic of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA), which it won under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is viewed as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability practices throughout Asia. The awards ceremony took place in the evening following the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2024, which was held earlier in the day, bringing together the region’s top leaders to discuss pressing economic issues and serving as a catalyst to propel Asia’s economic trajectory forward.

Apex is a Taiwanese printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer based in Thailand for over 20 years. Listed on the TWSE under stock code 4927.TT in 2015, Apex produces rigid PCBs from single to 14 layers and HDI.

To achieve sustainable development, companies inevitably face numerous risks. Apex conducts material analysis by considering stakeholder concerns and using risk probability and impact as evaluation indicators. Based on the assessment results, it prioritizes topics and discloses management policies, indicators, mechanisms, and implementation status in the ESG Report. In 2022, Apex disclosed 11 material topics, proposed new policies and commitments, identified responsible units, and outlined management actions. The company also quantified management indicators and evaluation mechanisms. In 2022, all material topics either successfully met the company’s indicators or developed steadily according to the plan.

Apex also has an employee-organized “GREEN Team”, whose members are involved in formulating and implementing Apex’s sustainability strategies and plans. Employees contribute significantly to data collection and analysis, communicating the importance and specifics of sustainability measures and liaising with internal and external stakeholders. Through these roles, employees provide critical support for Apex’s sustainability efforts and drive continuous progress in sustainable development.

The Apex 2022 ESG report has been subject to a limited assurance engagement of ISAE3000 (Revised) by Crowe. Through these methods, Apex showcases how the company underpins good governance and sustainability through its management system, disclosure, and assurance.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

