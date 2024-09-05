John T. Yu, Group Chairman of CTCI Group, Advocates for Industry-Level Adaptations Toward Sustainable Business Operations

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Group Chairman of CTCI Group, Mr. John T. Yu, is a prime trendsetter in the engineering, procurement, and construction group as well as an advocate of sustainability transformation in the economy. The renowned business leader was recognized under the Responsible Business Leadership category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024.

In regards to corporate governance, Mr. Yu adheres to the philosophy of balancing stable organizational growth and sustainable development by promoting a sound corporate governance culture with transparent information disclosure. In regards to environmental protection, Mr. Yu has mapped out a “Green Engineering” blueprint leveraging CTCI’s core competencies.

He is committed to promoting innovative construction techniques from planning to operational stages and procuring energy-efficient, safe, non-toxic, and reusable materials and equipment. In regards to social participation, Mr. Yu actively inspires colleagues to participate in various academic associations, serving as directors and supervisors to help promote their activities.

His company, CTCI, has been recognized for its excellence in sustainability and has been included in the DJSI Emerging Markets for consecutive years, achieving top scores in global construction and engineering for three years, and ranking in the top 1% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. In 2024, it won the AREA under the Green Leadership category.

CTCI promotes green engineering that fits the life cycle assessment across the value chain, setting its own Net Zero targets and driving group-wide Net Zero initiatives. It offers green transformation, Net Zero EPC value engineering, and comprehensive services to achieve global energy conservation, carbon reduction, and industry transformation. Dedicated to developing green industries like solar photovoltaics, energy storage, renewable energy, waste-to-energy, mass transit systems, and water reclamation plants, CTCI strives to reduce carbon emissions for clients. Additionally, the company enhances its suppliers’ greenhouse gas management capabilities and expands its reduction efforts to mitigate global climate change.

As a part of the company’s achievements, CTCI employs green engineering, smart factories, circular economy principles, and renewable energy to generate social value. From 2021 to 2023, it offered “Net-Zero EPC” services focusing on lifecycle assessments, achieving significant environmental impacts: saving 760 million kWh of electricity, reducing 18.9 million tons of CO²e, cutting 6,259 tons of volatile organic compounds, and conserving 152.55 million tons of water.

CTCI and its CEO, Mr. Yu, have taken great strides in raising the expected conventional standard of sustainability for business operations. Their dedication to ensuring CTCI becomes a top enterprise has positioned the company and its business leader as a role model for other corporations, demonstrating how to operate with a focus on long-term sustainability.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/john-t-yu-group-chairman-of-ctci-group-advocates-for-industry-level-adaptations-toward-sustainable-business-operations-302239200.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia