AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

CCTV+: Champion crowned at 23rd “Chinese Bridge” global finals

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –The 23rd “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students held its global finals and awards ceremony on Sept 2 in island county of Pingtan, Fuzhou, capital of East China’s Fujian province.

The event was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and the Fujian Provincial Government and organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation. The Fujian Provincial Department of Education, the Fujian Media Group, Fujian Normal University and the Fujian Tourism Development Group served as co-organizers.

Dignitaries attending included Zhao Long, governor of Fujian province; Chen Jie, vice minister of the Ministry of Education and head of the National Language Commission; Zhang Yan, member of the Standing Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Li Xinghu, vice governor of Fujian province.

Also attending were leaders from various interested organizations, contestants, observers, international and Chinese students, as well as  members of the media.

Contestants Arujiang from Kazakhstan, Moli from Egypt, An Lihua from Venezuela, He Jieming from Belgium and Wang Xiaoshuai from New Zealand stood out as their respective continental champions and competed on the global stage. He Jieming from Belgium emerged as the global champion.

The finals consisted of four rounds, integrating elements of Fujian’s “Fu” culture, maritime culture and history of international exchanges into the competition segments.

Each of the five continental champions, supported by one of the top 30 contestants, performed a program that blended their national characteristics with traditional Chinese culture, presenting an artistic expression of cultural exchange, where diverse cultures shine together in harmony.

The 23rd “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students officially launched in February this year.

After a series of rigorous selections during the overseas preliminary rounds, 147 contestants from 130 countries and regions competed in the global finals held in national capital Beijing and Fujian province, which included the preliminary, semi-final and final rounds.

Organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education, since its inception in 2002, the “Chinese Bridge” series has attracted over 1.7 million young people worldwide who love Chinese.

During this year’s event, contestants visited Beijing, Nanping, Ningde, Quanzhou, Fuzhou and Pingtan, gaining in-depth insights into the local history, culture, regional characteristics, ethnic customs and contemporary features.

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.