SEPHORA UNVEILS ITS LARGEST BEAUTY ASSORTMENT IN ASIA AT ION ORCHARD SINGAPORE

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sephora, the world’s leading prestige beauty retailer, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its flagship store at ION Orchard, Singapore’s iconic shopping destination.

Sephora’s newly revamped flagship store at ION Orchard (PRNewsfoto/Sephora)

Sephora ION Orchard will feature the largest prestige beauty assortment within Asia with over 160 brands, more than 12,000 products, and 18 new brands including Armani Prive, Kylie Cosmetics, Kosas, Makeup By Mario, Shark Beauty, Takami, and Patrick Ta.

“The reopening of Sephora ION Orchard marks a defining moment as we celebrate one of the busiest stores for Sephora worldwide, attracting locals and tourists alike,” said Jenny Cheah, Managing Director for Southeast Asia, Oceania & India. “Our tailored approach combines a wide brand variety with experiences that resonate with our diverse clientele. This milestone reinforces Singapore’s status as the site of one of our most successful stores globally and affirms our dedication to being a top destination for beauty enthusiasts.”

HOT ON SOCIAL: TRENDING BEAUTY AT SEPHORA ION ORCHARD

For the first time in Singapore, Sephora is excited to introduce the “Hot on Social” campaign at Sephora ION Orchard. This always-on campaign will spotlight a curated selection of the most buzzed-about products, refreshed frequently to reflect the latest and hottest social media trends. Jenny added, “Leveraging our insight into social media’s pivotal role in shaping consumer preferences, we’re unveiling not just a store but a trendsetting destination. Our commitment is clear – to offer an engaging experience where every visit is transformative and shareable, cementing Sephora ION Orchard as one of our premier retail achievements.”

The campaign also showcases Sephora Singapore’s very own Sephora Squad membersMelvin Tseng, Anda Chaudhry, Sharon Lim, and Vivien Toh, sharing why these products are worth the hype. Their insights and recommendations reflect the power of social media in shaping beauty trends, while also highlighting Sephora’s commitment to bringing the most sought-after products to its customers.

NEW IMMERSIVE SERVICES AND EXPERIENCES

The skincare market in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore, has grown to a sizable portion of the beauty market as consumers increasingly prioritise skin health, and actively seek skincare solutions that provide visible results.

Apart from curating the widest range of skincare brands and products from ground-breaking formulas to desirable top-of-the-range international favourites, Sephora has equally enhanced its services through strategic partnerships with leading brands. This includes an exclusive 30-minute pampering session by Estée Lauder – Dream Skin Reawakened, and a targeted 15-minute service with a Kiehl’s Skin Professional to address different concerns like pores, dullness and dryness.

Sephora Singapore is taking personalised beauty to the next level with the upcoming launch of an innovative foundation matching tool. This service utilises a handheld scanner, powered by AI, to precisely analyse one’s skin tone. Customers will be able to find their right shade and discover their perfect match across Sephora’s diverse array of brands and formulations.

A DESTINATION FOR BEAUTY DISCOVERY

Lutz Ackermann, Country General Manager, Sephora Singapore, said, “At Sephora ION Orchard, we’ve crafted a flagship that sets itself apart by delivering curated experiences—ranging from unique member events to premium loyalty rewards and personalised beauty services —all within an environment designed to elevate the beauty journey for our customer.”

“With our largest prestige beauty assortment in Asia and exclusive gifts with every purchase, Sephora ION Orchard stands out as a place where every visit feels like a personal celebration of beauty, offering something special that you won’t find anywhere else,” he added.

Sephora ION Orchard officially opens its doors on September 6, 2024, and will operate from 10:00AM and 10:00PM daily. It is located at ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, B2 – 09/15, Singapore 238801.

Be among the first to explore the new space, discover new brands, and enjoy an elevated shopping experience. 

__________

For information on new brands and hi-res photos of the store, please click here. 

The official handles and hashtags are @sephorasg #SephoraIONOrchard #SephoraSG

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jenny Yeo | jyeo@sephora.sg
Germaine Chng | gchng@sephora.sg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sephora-unveils-its-largest-beauty-assortment-in-asia-at-ion-orchard-singapore-302239001.html

SOURCE Sephora

