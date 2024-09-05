AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huasun Delivers 1.8 GW of HJT Modules within 3 Months for Massive Solar Project in Northwest China

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

XUANCHENG, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huasun Energy has achieved a significant milestone in its path to bring heterojunction (HJT) solar modules to the mainstream in utility-scale photovoltaic plants. The company has successfully produced and delivered 1.8 GW HJT modules for the China Green Development Investment Group (CGDG) within a remarkable three-month timeframe since May 2024.

Huasun has delivered 1.8 GW of high-efficiency HJT solar panels to CGDG in just three months for its 4 GW photovoltaic project in Northwest China. (Photo Credit: cSCEc) (PRNewsfoto/Huasun Energy)

These modules are destined for CGDG’s ambitious 4 GW PV project in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China. With this shipment, Huasun has now supplied its cutting-edge modules to the two largest single-site heterojunction solar projects in the world. As the largest HJT manufacturer, the company has supplied 7 GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide. Notably, Huasun has delivered over 650 MW to Bulgaria’s esteemed EPC company INERCOM for its HJT projects in the country.

Located on the edge of the Taklamakan Desert in northwestern China, the Ruoqiang project not only represents a significant technological advancement but also delivers substantial ecological and social benefits. Covering approximately 9,688 acres, the panels help reduce ground temperatures and regulate the thermal balance of the desert. Modules are installed at a height of 3 meters, and they will substantially increase the humidity retention of the soil, by 30-60%, highlighting the synergy of renewable energy generation, sustainable development and ecological recovery of land.

Huasun was selected as the supplier due to the high reliability of its heterojunction solar modules, which are built with UV protection film and edge sealing. These features ensure excellent performance in the desert climate at the project site. The modules’ high bifaciality and conversion efficiency maximize the region’s abundant sunlight, ensuring reliable and efficient power generation. Additionally, Huasun’s substantial production capacity of 20 GW in total enabled the company to deliver 1.8 GW of its Himalaya G12-132 modules within just three months.

This achievement showcases the remarkable “Huasun Speed” and reinforces the company’s leadership in manufacturing heterojunction solar modules to the highest standards. It also highlights the pivotal role HJT technology plays in achieving the lowest possible LCOE for large-scale PV plants, already making an impact in 2024.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huasun-delivers-1-8-gw-of-hjt-modules-within-3-months-for-massive-solar-project-in-northwest-china-302239369.html

SOURCE Huasun Energy

