ams OSRAM and LEDVANCE extend global brand partnership into the next decade

PREMSTAETTEN, Austria, MUNICH and GARCHING, Germany, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LEDVANCE to remain exclusive licensee of the OSRAM brand for lamps in general lighting. In addition, the licensing partnership will be expanded to include luminaires in general lighting outside of P.R. China.

ams OSRAM and LEDVANCE have agreed to continue their trademark licensing partnership for general lighting lamps beyond 2026 and well into the next decade. They have further announced that their cooperation will be expanded to include general lighting luminaires outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, forging a unique partnership. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Since 2016, LEDVANCE has been the exclusive licensing partner for the OSRAM and SYLVANIA brands in the field of general lighting lamps. The success of this partnership has led to the early extension and expansion of the licensing agreement for the OSRAM brand while the license for the SYLVANIA trademark in the US and Canada remains in force. With the continued exclusive license to use the OSRAM brand for lamps and the extension to modern luminaires outside of the P.R. China, LEDVANCE and ams OSRAM strengthen their unique global partnership in general lighting. Consumers can expect to find innovative OSRAM-branded luminaires in stores and online very soon.

LEDVANCE will be the distinguished partner with the largest scope and variety of general lighting products sold under the OSRAM brand worldwide.

“After the many years of successful co-operation, I believe that LEDVANCE is the ideal partner for us to advance the OSRAM brand globally in the field of general lighting,” says ams OSRAM CEO Aldo Kamper. “OSRAM is a strong brand that consumers around the world trust since many years, and this long-term agreement shows the value the brand continues to represent.”

“The expanded license under the famous OSRAM brand enables us to further grow our business around the globe,” says LEDVANCE Executive Senior Vice President Jue Wang.

Further Information

Press contacts:

press@ams-osram.com

press@ledvance.com

– Picture is available at AP –

SOURCE Ledvance